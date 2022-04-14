ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

1 dead after fiery crash on I-110

WAFB.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a group of hard-working people in north Baton Rouge...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 2

Related
WAFB.com

TPSO mourns the loss of 911 dispatcher killed in crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a 911 dispatched killed in an early morning crash. 45-year-old Grace Chandler was killed in an early-morning crash on Saturday, April 16. Chandler was traveling on LA Highway 16 when her vehicle was struck head-on...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
KSLA

17-year-old killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Scotlandville neighborhood Friday, March 18. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 7:35 p.m. Police say Markeith Franklin,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Accident causes interstate closure in Tangipahoa Parish

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that I-55 S to I-12 W closed due to an over tuned 18 wheeler. Hammond Fire Department successfully extricated the driver of the 18 wheeler. An initial assessment shows the driver has sustained only minor injuries. Acadian Ambulance, Hammond Fire Department, Louisiana State Police, and the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed after being shot while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 11:43 p.m., Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan when an unknown offender shot into the vehicle from an unknown direction. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.  No one is in custody, Area four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WDSU

Woman killed in early morning homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the intersection of South Saratoga and Seventh streets around 2:45 a.m. where they found an injured woman lying on the sidewalk. She died at the scene. No other...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
US News and World Report

Man, 47, Suspected in Fatal Freeway Shooting Near San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a woman as she drove on a freeway near San Diego two weeks ago, authorities said. Saundralina Williams, 27, was driving a Ford Edge west on State Route 94 in the Spring Valley area when someone in another vehicle opened fire, the California Highway Patrol said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WAFB

High school senior dies in fiery crash on I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teen is dead after a fiery crash on I-110 in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, April 13, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said. The coroner’s office identified the victim as Tristan Vessel, 17. School officials confirmed he was a senior at Zachary High.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Body pulled from Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard confirms

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered a body from Lake Pontchartrain Sunday afternoon, petty officer Gabriel Wisdom confirmed. Larry Rayford, 66, was found dead in the waters, according to the New Orleans coroner. His cause and manner of death is under investigation. Wisdom did not specify the exact time or location where Rayford's body was found.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy