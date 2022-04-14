ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk ousts Jeff Bezos on top of Forbes billionaires list for first time with net worth of $273.6bn

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJWfg_0f95iwCs00

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk topped Forbe s’ annual billionaires list for the first time this month as he became Twitter’s largest shareholder , ousting former Amazon president Jeff Bezos , who spent the last four years as the richest person in the world.

Mr Musk, with an estimated net worth of $273.6bn per Forbes ’ real-time tracker as of 14 April, has been on the list for a decade, with his massive wealth over the last several years attributed to his soaring and volatile Tesla stock. Two years ago, Mr Musk ranked 31st in the world on Forbes list, with stock shares in his electric vehicle company at $72.24. One year later, his fortune expanded by billions, trailing Mr Bezos by only $26bn.

In 2012, when he debuted on the list, his net worth was estimated to be $2bn. Today, Mr Musk is estimated to be $68bn richer than just one year ago.

The number of world billionaires dropped by roughly 100 people in 2022, maintaining a global net worth of $12.7 trillion, down from last year’s $13.1 trillion.

But the number of billionaires in the US grew to 725 people, worth a combined $4.7 trillion, or roughly one-third of the all billionaire wealth in the world.

“The tumultuous stock market contributed to sharp declines in the fortunes of many of the world’s richest,” said Kerry Dolan, Forbes ’ assistant managing editor of wealth. “Still, more than 1,000 billionaires got wealthier over the past year.”

A day after disclosing that he owns a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter stock on 4 April, the social media platform disclosed in a regulatory filing that Mr Musk will join its board of directors, giving the world’s richest man a seat on the company’s board through at least 2024.

“Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said on 5 April.

The platform’s stock gained 35 per cent following Mr Musk’s announcement, adding hundreds of millions of dollars to his fortune, while his prominence on the platform – shaped by a media environment that relies on it, largely inflating its role in media and politics – continues to be used to his own gain. His Twitter presence also has invited scrutiny from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

However, a week later Mr Musk announced that he would not be taking a board seat - prompting speculation over his plans.

On 14 April, Mr Musk offered more than $40bn to buy Twitter and said he may sell his existing shares if the offer is not accepted.

He has said his goal in purchasing the company is to protect “free speech” and unlock what he said is the “extraordinary potential” of the social network.

Under US President Joe Biden’s pitch to Congress for a minimum tax on billionaires , American households worth more than $10m would pay a 20 per cent tax rate on income as well as unrealized gains tied to other assets, such as stocks and bonds, which are not currently taxed until they are sold off.

A ProPublica investigation found that Mr Musk paid no federal income tax in 2018; Mr Bezos paid no federal income tax in 2007 or 2011, the report found.

The report showed that Mr Musk paid a 3.27 per cent true tax rate, or $455m, for his wealth growth of $13.9bn over the five-year period between 2014 and 2018.

While his taxable income during that five-year period was $1.52bn, he did not pay any federal income taxes in 2018, according to the report

The Biden administration’s proposal “eliminates the inefficient sheltering of income for decades or generations”, according to the White House.

At a press conference last month, the president said one-hundredth of one per cent of Americans would be subjected to the tax, which he called “fair, and it raises $360bn that can be used to lower costs for families and cut the deficit”.

That proposal could see Mr Musk with a tax bill of at least $50bn.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Stocks And Bonds
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
MarketRealist

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Are Both Insanely Rich — Who Is Richer?

When people think about some of the richest men in the world, several people come to mind like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos. But in recent years, Bezos and Musk have widened the divide and made it clear that the title for the richest man is a battle solely between the two of them. Is Musk richer than Bezos?
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of One of Tesla's Toughest Rivals

Elon Musk is not known for standing up for his rivals. It's quite the opposite because he doesn't like being upstaged. The charismatic and whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has just played, for a few tweets, the lawyer of one of the most serious rivals of Tesla, the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

607K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy