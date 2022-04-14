Cameron Smith putting Masters behind him at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Smith says he has let go of his bad swing at the 12th hole in the final round of the Masters last week and is ready to continue a stellar season at the RBC Heritage.

Smith was in contention most of the week until he put his tee shot in the water on the par-3 and made triple bogey.

That blunted any chance of him catching eventual winner Scottie Scheffler.

Smith took a couple of days to decompress after tying for third at Augusta National.

Smith has won twice already this season and believes Harbour Town fits his game.

