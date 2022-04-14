ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Cameron Smith putting Masters behind him at RBC Heritage

By The Associated Press, PETE IACOBELLI
 3 days ago

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Smith says he has let go of his bad swing at the 12th hole in the final round of the Masters last week and is ready to continue a stellar season at the RBC Heritage.

Smith was in contention most of the week until he put his tee shot in the water on the par-3 and made triple bogey.

That blunted any chance of him catching eventual winner Scottie Scheffler.

Smith took a couple of days to decompress after tying for third at Augusta National.

Smith has won twice already this season and believes Harbour Town fits his game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

