Pederson is new Coastal Carolina women’s basketball coach

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina women’s basketball program has a new coach at the helm.

The university planned to introduce Kevin Pederson during a news conference on Thursday.

The school said Tuesday Pederson will replace Jaida Williams, who was fired in March.

He becomes the seventh head women’s basketball coach in the school’s history.

He will take over a Coastal Carolina team that went 15-11 overall and 4-9 in Sun Belt Conference play this past season.

He will be without the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Aja Blount, who announced this week that she is transferring to Tulane.

