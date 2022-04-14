ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Pederson is new Coastal Carolina women’s basketball coach

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina women’s basketball program has a new coach at the helm.

The university planned to introduce Kevin Pederson during a news conference on Thursday.

The school said Tuesday Pederson will replace Jaida Williams, who was fired in March.

He becomes the seventh head women’s basketball coach in the school’s history.

He will take over a Coastal Carolina team that went 15-11 overall and 4-9 in Sun Belt Conference play this past season.

He will be without the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Aja Blount, who announced this week that she is transferring to Tulane.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

West Virginia signs South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson has signed with West Virginia for the 2022-23 season. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Stevenson’s signing Friday. The 6-foot-4 Stevenson will have one season of eligibility remaining. Stevenson spent his first two seasons at Wichita State and one season at Washington. He started every […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCBD Count on 2

USC evens series with #25 Ole Miss

Courtesy of USC Athletics COLUMBIA – Noah Hall pitched 7.2 innings, allowing just two runs with five strikeouts and no walks and Josiah Sightler belted a 3-run home run in the third as the University of South Carolina baseball team defeated No. 25 Ole Miss, 4-2, Friday night (April 15) at Founders Park, evening the […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

The College takes series opener over William & Mary

Courtesy of C of C Athletics MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — Ty Good spun six superb innings, William Privette picked up his league-leading seven save and College of Charleston received clutch hits throughout the lineup in a 7-2 series-opening win over William & Mary on Friday evening at Patriots Point. LEADING OFF Final Score: College of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Clemson downs #23 Wake Forest in game one

Courtesy of Clemson Athletics WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Tyler Corbitt’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted Clemson to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 21-12 overall and 3-9 in the ACC. The Demon […]
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
College Sports
Conway, SC
Sports
Conway, SC
Basketball
Conway, SC
College Basketball
WCBD Count on 2

Couple arrested for stealing almost $14K worth of items from friend’s West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission. According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges. A report reads that the victim had just recently been released […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#Tulane#Sun Belt Conference#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Heritage Recap, Wednesday: RBC players Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III compete in skills competition, plus local amateur gets advice from Stewart Cink

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC. (WSAV) — Less than 24 hours away from the first tee at the RBC Heritage, the excitement and anticipation are starting to build up. Stewart Cink, the tournament’s defending champion, made an appearance at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ (FCA) Prayer Breakfast. Jonathan Griz, the number one ranked amateur golf in […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County teacher suspended for wrapping legs around student while hugging him

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Board of Education on Tuesday suspended a former Berkley County School District (BCSD) teacher’s certificate of education after she was accused of inappropriately hugging a student. According to the order of suspension, Dorothy Van Der Sterre Smith was a teacher at Timberland High School in December of […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
WCBD Count on 2

Decorated artist donates statue to City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new statue, which embodies a child’s joy and hope, is now on display at Joe Riley Waterfront Park in downtown Charleston. Artist Mary Whyte donated the bronze station of Lilly Jones to the City of Charleston. It was unveiled during a dedication ceremony Friday morning. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former, current CCSD employees say discrimination is prevalent in the district

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several former and prospective Charleston County School District (CCSD) employees claim they’ve faced racial discrimination while working with CCSD. On Wednesday, the Racial Justice Network held a press conference for those individuals to talk about their experience. CCSD is under fire after recent allegations of workplace discrimination. “We’re here today to […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lawsuit over South Carolina execution methods can go forward

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCBD) — A judge has ruled that a lawsuit brought by four death row inmates challenging South Carolina’s execution methods can move forward. Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman made the ruling Thursday. Lawyers for the inmates asked Newman to closely examine prison officials’ claims that they can’t secure lethal injection drugs, leaving the electric […]
U.S. POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy