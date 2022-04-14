ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Self-driving car company establishing test facility in SC

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Governor Henry McMaster’s office says a global self-driving vehicle company is establishing a new test facility in the state.

Argo AI’s $2.6 million investment in Greenville County that was announced Wednesday is expected to create 40 new jobs.

The self-driving technology collaborates with automakers to incorporate its platform into vehicles so they can operate autonomous ridesharing and goods delivery services.

A closed-course track will be built in the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center for the development and testing of self-driving vehicle technology.

It will focus on highway-speed testing as the company works toward commercial autonomous operations across multiple cities.

Inc.com

Why This Company Is Using Self-Driving Vehicles to Deliver Goods--Not People

Nuro thinks it can make roads safer by automating delivery of goods. Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel--where we bring you stories of the entrepreneurs building the future. Listen to tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the people and companies at the forefront of technology. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook--and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:
ECONOMY
