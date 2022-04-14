Self-driving car company establishing test facility in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Governor Henry McMaster’s office says a global self-driving vehicle company is establishing a new test facility in the state.

Argo AI’s $2.6 million investment in Greenville County that was announced Wednesday is expected to create 40 new jobs.

The self-driving technology collaborates with automakers to incorporate its platform into vehicles so they can operate autonomous ridesharing and goods delivery services.

A closed-course track will be built in the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center for the development and testing of self-driving vehicle technology.

It will focus on highway-speed testing as the company works toward commercial autonomous operations across multiple cities.

