Not much going on for a six game slate (Rochester had a double header and a walk-off win in Game 1), but there was a little action for Friday. In Harrisburg, Richard Guasch gutted through five innings on 74 pitches to ultimately get a tough loss. He was followed up by Gerardo Carrillo who continues to have spotty outings. This time it came in the form of a one hit, one run, one walk, and one strikeout inning. In Carrillo’s inning of work, he threw 14 of his 25 pitches for strikes.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO