ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Full Pink Moon to dazzle the night sky ahead of Easter

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310AXw_0f95gV4R00

(NEXSTAR) – The Easter bunny will have the light of a full moon to hop by on Saturday as the Pink Moon rises on April 16.

This month’s full moon goes by many names, according to NASA . Native Americans named it the Pink Moon after the herb moss pink – one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring, found throughout the eastern U.S. Herb moss pink itself goes by several names – creeping phlox, moss phlox and mountain phlox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kb4c9_0f95gV4R00
Holidaymakers view Moss Phlox flowers in full bloom at Hitsujiyama Park in Chichibu, suburban Tokyo on May 5, 2010. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Other names for the moon include nods to its springtime rise: the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

Here are the meteor showers, eclipses, and supermoons to see in 2022

April’s full moon also has names with religious roots, such as the Pesach or Passover Moon, because Passover begins at sundown the day before, and the Paschal Moon, “from which the date of Easter is calculated,” NASA explains.

“The date of Easter is determined by the moon. Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox,” Kim Mandelkow, director of the Office for Worship with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, told Nexstar . Saturday’s full moon fits the bill.

When is Easter and why is it always on a different Sunday?

Saturday morning, as twilight begins, NASA says four planets will be visible above the east-southeastern horizon: Mars, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter.

Last year’s Pink Moon was the biggest and brightest of 2021, causing astronomers to dub it a “supermoon.” To reach supermoon status, the moon must be within 90% of perigee , or at one of the closest points to Earth we see.

The next full moon, the Flower Moon, will rise on May 15. Skywatchers will have an extra surprise that day as well – a total lunar eclipse .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Pink Moon#Easter Bunny#Nexstar#Native Americans#Getty#Pesach#The Office For Worship
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Shooting on Cloverdale Drive now considered homicide

UPDATE (4:12 p.m.) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that the man who was shot has died. The 49-year-old man was shot outside of his residence. Police are currently ruling his death as a homicide. The victim’s name has not been released. UPDATE (1:20 p.m.) — Mobile County Public School System says […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shots fired at woman’s car, children inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired into a family’s car. On Thursday, April 14, Officers were called to the 1700 block of Lapine Drive for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a woman’s car had been shot at. The woman and her children were inside […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man grazed by bullet while driving down I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was driving down Interstate 65 Thursday, April 14, when he was grazed by a bullet. Mobile police officers received a call at 11:15 p.m. on Thursday after a man said he was shot. The man was driving northbound on I-65 and Government […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Al’s Tire Fire ruled arson by Prichard Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire that took place on April 14 at 1 a.m. has officially been ruled an arson by the Prichard Police Department. The fire happened at Al’s Tire Thursday morning off of St. Stephen’s Road. There have not been any confirmed injuries in this fire. The case is still under […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Polls spell trouble for Biden with Hispanic voters

A drastic decrease in support among Hispanic voters could foreshadow a disastrous midterm election for Biden and Democrats, particularly after that bloc seemed to sour on Biden in states such as Texas and Florida while propelling him to victory in key battlegrounds such as Arizona and Georgia in 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WKRG News 5

Convenience store fire on Florida St. in Mobile

UPDATE (4:28 p.m.): Currently, there are no injuries. This is an ongoing investigation, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple units from Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a convenience store fire on Florida St. Friday afternoon. As pictured above, severe trucks responded to the scene. Firefighters could be seen working on the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Dothan police search for missing teen

UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search is on for a Dothan teenager that has been missing since Sunday. Her family is desperately asking for help in locating their daughter, who hasn’t been seen in the last four days. It was just this past Sunday when the Dino Johnson, and his family were getting ready […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

4 cases of E. Coli reported in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The state of Alabama has four cases of E. Coli and two cases of Rotavirus. The Alabama Department of Public health confirmed that four cases of Escherichia coli have been detected in the state. Two young children also have Rotavirus in Northeastern Alabama.  The Mobile County Health Department will monitor the […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman the first to receive a uterus transplant in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was set to become the first person in Alabama to receive a uterus transplant. Elizabeth Goldman went in for surgery Friday morning. Goldman was diagnosed with MRKH syndrome, meaning she was born without a uterus or cervix.  Goldman posted the announcement on Facebook where she discussed starting her […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy