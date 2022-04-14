ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

National Hurricane Conference

fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Hurricane season is right around the corner.

www.fox35orlando.com

Panama City News Herald

Two Forest Service managers receive nation's top honor for work after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY — Two Florida Forest Service managers, who led emergency strike teams in the wake of Hurricane Michael, were among seven selected to receive the 2022 Wildfire Mitigation Award, the nation's highest commendation leadership in wildfire mitigation. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Florida recipients are Mike Mathis, manager of the Chipola Forestry Center, and Chris Colburn, manager of the Tallahassee Forestry Center. They, along with the other five national recipients, received their awards Tuesday at...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

Warmup for central, southern U.S. to spark more severe weather

More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT

