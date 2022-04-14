ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor List Home Featuring Waterfall, Custom Dog House for $4M

By Tim Daniels
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

NBA guard Iman Shumpert and his wife, singer and actress Teyana Taylor, have placed their Los Angeles-area house on the market for $4 million. TMZ Sports reported Thursday that the couple, who have two daughters, now spend most of their time on the...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Soars in Chunky Lug Sole Boots With Square Toes at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The multi-talented Teyana Taylor stepped onto the red carpet last night in Los Angeles in a black leather look. Taylor was one of many celebrities to attend the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, honoring “The Black Cinematic Universe.” The event hosted a slew of talents including Storm Reid, Nia Long, and many more. Taylor joined the exceptional attendees in an oversized leather jacket that featured a slight sheen. The jacket hung low to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Studio City, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyana Taylor
Person
Iman Shumpert
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor Turn Out for DJ Khaled’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Dedication Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. DJ Khaled drew several stars to his own star dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, held on Monday on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, was attended by several of Khaled’s key collaborators and supporters, including the moguls Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs; artists Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and N.O.R.E.; label executives Sylvia Rhone (Epic Records), LA Reid (Hitco), Ethiopia Habtemariam (Motown), Tunji Balogun (Def Jam), LaTrice Burnette (Island), Jeff Harleston (Universal Music Group) and Mark Shimmel (Dick Clark Productions); along with Cool & Dre, Reggie Saunders of...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Teyana Taylor to Make One-Night-Only Return to Stage for ‘Big Femme Energy Live’

Teyana Taylor, an artist, actress, and dancer, will perform live as a special guest during the forthcoming “Big Femme Energy Live” performance on March 24 for one night only, according to Amazon Music and Femme It Forward. Fans may watch live performances by Teyana Taylor, Ambré, Baby Rose, SAYGRACE, and Mapy, who will be accompanied by an all-women symphony orchestra. The one-of-a-kind concert, which will be live-streamed from Los Angeles’ Belasco Theater exclusively on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch starting at 7 p.m. PST, is the final stop on the “Big Femme Energy Live” tour.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Waterfall#Custom Dog House#Tmz Sports#Uta#Dal 62#Dal Total
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Megan Thee Stallion is getting the docuseries treatment

The Grammy-winning “WAP” and “Savage” musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist’s Texas upbringing and career highlights will be explored in a docuseries from Time Studios and Roc Nation. The project, which doesn't yet have a network or streaming home, "will mix rare archival footage and fresh verité video to highlight the rapper’s rise from a viral freestyling phenom to pop culture sensation," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The series will explore her path to success and how she overcame personal hurdles to thrive professionally." Nneka Onuorah, director of Netflix's The G Word and Amazon's Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, will helm the docuseries. "Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said Time Studios co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Cardi B Delivers Mellow Bars in Summer Walker and SZA's "No Love (Extended)"

Summer Walker and SZA‘s “No Love (Extended)” track and music video featuring Cardi B are finally here. The “WAP” rapper took to Twitter last week to announce her appearance in the song. “If you’re going through a breakup, but you still low-key want the d*ck, [you're] going to relate to this verse,” she said. “I’m so proud of myself. I stepped out my element,” she continued.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Morbius Star Tyrese Gibson Campaigns to Play Blade Despite Already Being Played by Another Actor

It was during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con when Marvel Studios announced that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will play Blade in the MCU which made a lot of fans excited to see the vampire hunter make his debut in the franchise which eventually happened through an off-screen appearance during the post-credits scene of Eternals and will continue in his upcoming solo film. However, despite the role already being cast a long time ago, there is another actor that is currently campaigning to play the iconic character.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy