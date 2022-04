KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (36-33-1-0) narrowed a two goal deficit to one twice, but couldn’t catch the Wheeling Nailers (39-29-4-0) at the end and lost Wednesday at Wings Event Center, 3-2. The K-Wings showed resilience in a pivotal Central Division matchup down the stretch at home. Unfortunately,...