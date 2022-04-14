ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for drunkenly yelling at random kids at South Florida beach

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEVqI_0f95cIz400
Photo: Collier County Sheriff's Office

NAPLES, Fla - A man was arrested for drunkenly yelling at children for "stealing his beach toys" at a South Florida beach on Tuesday.

Naples Police say Stephen Joye was arrested on Tuesday after he screamed and threw bottles at children while drunk.

According to the children's father, Joye yelled at the children and threatened them for “stealing his beach toys.”

When officers arrived, Joye staggered away and allegedly tried to punch an officer.

Police detained Joye, who was slurring his speech, had glossy eyes, and a strong stench of booze.

On his way to jail, Joye unbuckled himself in the backseat of the police vehicle and banged his head against the partition.

Joye was charged with disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest.

