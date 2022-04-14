North Dakota man loses baby calves in spring snow storm

False spring has come and gone, leaving behind the cruel reminder that we are still in March. We got a few days where we were gifted with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching into the 50's! The snow melted off rather quickly, and thankfully the water content in the snow was considerably low. This was great for the flood outlook as river levels don't look that bad now. The Red River is now only expected to hit just shy of 28 feet within the moderate flood stage. These outlooks attached below may change as we head through the remainder of March into April with additional snow and rainstorms. However, runoff and melting will slow down, with temperatures returning below and near average for this weekend and next week. There is a wild card in the flood outlook, and I will touch on that in just a moment with signs of a typical spring snowstorm next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 25 DAYS AGO