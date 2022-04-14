San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 14, 2022: Increasing clouds

Today is another quiet weather day across the Twin Tiers with high pressure in control. Clouds are lingering across parts of the Northern Tier this morning while others are waking up clear. Upper-level moisture increases today and high-level clouds move in. Even with high-level clouds on the increase, we are still able to see some sunshine today. Highs will reach back into the 50s today. Overnight, our next weather maker moves in. We turn mostly cloudy tonight and start to see the slight chance for spotty mixed showers late overnight into early tomorrow morning. For Wednesday, our best chance for showers arrives during the afternoon. This is with an area of low pressure. Temperatures are also closer to average on Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Rain showers hold through Wednesday night.

