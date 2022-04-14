ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acworth, GA

Ex-school band director pleads guilty to sex assault charges

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) — A former band director in the Atlanta suburbs has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges relating to a sexual relationship with a student.

Craig Godfrey, 39, of Cartersville this week accepted a plea agreement, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault by a teacher, court records show. Five additional counts against him were dropped.

Godfrey was the band director at North Cobb Christian School. He was arrested in January 2021 after he was investigated about a sexual relationship with a sophomore student that lasted about three years, Acworth police said.

Prosecutors say he had sexual contact with the girl on school grounds, and the two also exchanged sexually explicit photos on Snapchat.

