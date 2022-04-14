ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

Woodland man killed when tree falls on pickup truck

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) — A Woodland man was killed Wednesday morning when a large tree fell from a hillside next to state Highway 503 east of Woodland, Washington and hit his pickup.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded at 6:31 a.m. to Milepost 50 on the highway for the single-vehicle crash, the Columbian reported.

The driver, identified as Edward J. Norton, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a State Patrol crash memo. Norton was the only occupant of his Ford F-250.

