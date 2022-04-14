ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

New Harris County bail rule requires 10% fees

By Jon Sullivan
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

The Harris County Bail Bond Board voted Wednesday to require that local bail agents collect an upfront fee of at least 10% from defendants charged with 17 felony offenses.

Bondsman must swear in affidavits that the fee has been collected. Many have long offered defendants discount rates, and this is the first time the board has set regulations on what bondsmen must charge.

The board rejected a similar proposal last month but relented after facing pressure from the families of violent crime victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsesL_0f95YTVz00
Photo: Getty Images

Challenges to the policy are likely from parties opposed to the measure, which is aimed at addressing the increase in offenses committed by defendants out on bail. Some against the policy would prefer a 100% premium or a strict no-bail rule. In most cases, however, state law requires that judges grant bail to defendants, who are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Affordable bail is also guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.

Other opponents say enforcing a 10% minimum would disproportionately affect poor defendants.

Houston City Council had been expected to consider an ordinance today that would require 10% premiums for serious violent and sexual offenses, but the vote was canceled after the bail bond board’s decision.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has said bail bond companies who waive or reduce premiums negate high bonds set by judges for violent offenses and jeopardize public safety.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

District attorneys warn requiring cash bail could clog jails

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia district attorneys are among those criticizing a bill to require cash bail before anyone charged with a felony could be released from jail. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston and Augusta-area District Attorney Jared Williams say the proposal would maroon poor people behind bars and reduce access to pretrial diversion […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Federal Judge Rules In Baltimore County’s Favor In New Redistricting Plan

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A federal judge on Thursday approved Baltimore County’s new court-ordered boundaries for its seven councilmanic districts. A coalition of groups, including the ACLU of Maryland, the Baltimore County branch of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Baltimore County, sued the county late last year, alleging an earlier proposal only included one district where Blacks would make up a majority of voters. In February, a federal judge threw the county’s earlier map out and ordered the county to draw new districts that comply with the Voting Rights Act The coalition alleged the new map is biased, saying the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
WJTV 12

Adams County approves cellphone fee for 911 service

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County neighbors with cellphones may soon be paying a $2.00 fee tacked onto their monthly phone bills for 911 service, according to the Natchez Democrat. The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on the decision on Monday, March 21, which will allow them to levy a $1.00 per month fee on […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy