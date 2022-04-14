New Harris County bail rule requires 10% fees

The Harris County Bail Bond Board voted Wednesday to require that local bail agents collect an upfront fee of at least 10% from defendants charged with 17 felony offenses.

Bondsman must swear in affidavits that the fee has been collected. Many have long offered defendants discount rates, and this is the first time the board has set regulations on what bondsmen must charge.

The board rejected a similar proposal last month but relented after facing pressure from the families of violent crime victims.

Photo: Getty Images

Challenges to the policy are likely from parties opposed to the measure, which is aimed at addressing the increase in offenses committed by defendants out on bail. Some against the policy would prefer a 100% premium or a strict no-bail rule. In most cases, however, state law requires that judges grant bail to defendants, who are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Affordable bail is also guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.

Other opponents say enforcing a 10% minimum would disproportionately affect poor defendants.

Houston City Council had been expected to consider an ordinance today that would require 10% premiums for serious violent and sexual offenses, but the vote was canceled after the bail bond board’s decision.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has said bail bond companies who waive or reduce premiums negate high bonds set by judges for violent offenses and jeopardize public safety.