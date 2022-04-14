ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal

Shotgun Review: The Browning A5 Wicked Wing

By Phil Bourjaily
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FRvQ_0f95WueY00
The author's personal Browning A5, which our test team put through the ringer in Texas last fall. Stephen Maturen

The Browning A5 shares a profile and a nickname with John M. Browning’s classic Automatic 5 semiauto, but inside it’s a different completely different gun. The new A5 is an inertia-operated shotgun, much closer to a Benelli than to any other Browning that ever existed. That said, having shot the A5 both at home and during our duck gun test at Pintail Hunting Club, I know John Browning would recognize the brilliance of its design. He would be proud to have the Browning name on this gun, which performed quite well throughout our test and is built to Browning’s high standards.

Although John Browning invented the semiauto and his original design remained in production for almost 100 years, the Auto-5, while beloved, was also outdated by the time Browning stopped making it in 1998. Its replacement, the Gold, was a soft-shooting gas-operated gun. It eventually became popular (although perhaps more popular in its Winchester-branded versions as the Super X3 and X4), but Browning customers missed the Auto-5 and the extra reliability of a non-gas action. There was room in the Browning lineup for another semiauto, and when Benelli’s patent on inertia operation expired, Browning seized the opportunity to offer an inertia gun of its own. Therefore the A5 has little other than superficial appearance in common with the long-recoil operated Auto-5.

The A5 comes in 3 ½- and 3-inch 12 gauge, as well as in a “Sweet 16” 16-gauge version. The guns are available in walnut and blued steel, black synthetic, and camo. The most expensive model is the Wicked Wing version we tested (and one of my personal guns) that features camo furniture and bronze Cerakote metal, including a faint two-tone camo pattern on the receiver and an enlarged bolt release button.

Nuts and Bolts of the Browning A5

Browing Auto-5 Specs

  • Gauge: 12 (tested), 16
  • Action: Inertia semiauto
  • Capacity: 4+1
  • Chokes: 5 extended Invector DS
  • Barrel: Flat vent rib, white middle, fiber optic front bead
  • Barrel Lengths: 26 and 28 inches (tested)
  • Finish: Camo and Cerakote
  • Length: 49 5/8 inches
  • Length of Pull: 14 ¼ inches (length spacers included)
  • Trigger Pull: 6.9 pounds
  • Overall Weight: 6.8 pounds

As an inertia gun, the A5 works exactly like a Benelli, with the same strengths and weaknesses. Upon firing, the gun moves backward and the heavy two-piece bolt remains stationary of its own inertia. The bolt actually locks tighter as the gun recoils, while a heavy spring inside the bolt compresses, then rebounds, sending the bolt back after the shell has fired. Inertia guns are famous for their reliability, especially under adverse weather conditions, and for staying clean, because no gases are used to drive the action, so there is no carbon buildup in an inertia gun as there is in a gas-operated gun. On the downside, inertia actions don’t do much to mitigate recoil, and the guns are often light, so they can kick hard. It’s also possible to bump an inertia gun out of battery, resulting in a first-shot misfire.

The A5 has the squared-off, humpback profile of the original. It also features Browning’s Speed-Load two-piece carrier that allows you to thumb a shell into the magazine and have it whisk up into the chamber, as well as the Turn-Key magazine plug that you can take out of the magazine tube with only a car key, and without the risk of launching a magazine spring.

Another difference between the Browning and other inertia guns is a very conveniently placed carrier release button (the button you push to make the bolt lock open) just in front of the trigger guard. The safety is large and very easy to switch over for left-handed operation, too, just as it is with the Browning Maxus. The A5 also features Browning’s Inflex recoil pad with a no-stick insert in the top and a series of baffles inside designed to direct recoil away from your face.

The trigger broke at 6.9 pounds, which is heavier than is ideal, but the pull was short and not gritty, so it had that going for it. The A5 uses Browning’s DS choke tube system, which features a split brass ring around the bottom to both better seal the bore to prevent plastic and carbon from building up underneath the tube, and to be easier to remove.

How We Tested the Browning A5

Our waterfowl gun test consisted of morning teal hunts followed by patterning sessions and lots of shooting at Pintail Hunting Club’s clay range. The A5 cycled 1-ounce target loads with no problem as well as 1 ¼-ounce steel and steel and bismuth HeviHammer ammunition. Among the four of us testing the gun, we put hundreds of rounds through it and didn’t experience any malfunctions or other problems with the A5. It will misfire, as will most inertia guns, if you bump the bolt out of battery, which happens rarely but does happen, say when you ease the bolt shut when loading to be quiet. I’ve done it by tangling a bolt handle in camo netting. Otherwise the gun ran perfectly.

At 35 yards, with a Modified choke, the A5 put more than 80 percent of a 3-inch, 1 1/8-ounce, 1550-fps Federal Speed-Shok shell inside a 30-inch circle. The gun shoots absolutely dead-flat 50/50 for me out of the box, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YILcg_0f95WueY00
We patterned the A5 at 35 yards. Stephen Maturen

How the A5 Performed

Handling and Ergonomics

The Browning A5, like most inertia guns, is quite light. This one, with a 28-inch barrel, weighs in at 6 ¾ pounds. That is way too light for a 3 ½-inch 12 gauge (I’ve shot 3 1/2s out of this gun, and it’s an eye-opening experience), but its surprisingly manageable with 3-inch hunting ammo. I credit the gun’s fit, which is perfect for me, and the Inflex recoil pad, which really does seem to work. Long, light guns are often easy to shoot well, and this gun is no exception. Also, inertia guns have no springs or gas system parts up front, making them trim and easy to point with your front hand.

The controls are easy to use, too. Neither the action spring nor the magazine tube spring are particularly stiff, and the carrier doesn’t grab your thumb, making this an easy gun to load and unload. That doesn’t matter much on a 70-degree teal hunt, but it definitely matters in cold weather, and I have taken this gun out on some nasty days at home.

Workmanship and Aesthetics

The gun is well-built in Browning’s factory in Portugal. The fit and finish is good, and the squareback lines of the gun are definitely eye-catching and appealing. Personally, as a wood and walnut person, I can take the camo and bronze Cerakote finish or leave it alone, but not everyone feels that way. One of the other hunters at Pintail Hunting Club offered to buy the gun from me on the spot as soon as he saw it. When I said no, he pressed his business card on me in case I changed my mind. There is no question this gun stands out in camp as well as it blends into the field.

Versatility

The A5’s light weight and 3 ½-inch chamber, and it’s 50/50 point of impact says to me this is a gun you could take to the turkey woods in the spring. Likewise, it would be easy to carry in the field after upland birds. It cycled light loads well enough that it could serve as a dove gun. It proved its worth for waterfowl in Texas, as it has on other hunts for me—although I would like it to weigh quite a bit more if I planned to shoot a lot of 3 ½-inch ammunition. Nor would I pick this gun for serious clay-target shooting. Although I find it easy to shoot, the light weight and inertia operations mean it would kick too much for serious, high-volume clay use.

Value

The Wicked Wing A5 that we tested sells for $2,159, which is a little bit more than you’d pay for a Benelli Super Black Eagle 3. You can get into a 3-inch, black Stalker A5 for $1,659, but even at that price, it’s hard to call the A5 a “value” gun. If I were buying an A5, I’d choose a 3-inch gun and save $140 or so, since the guns are so light I would never shoot 3 1/2-inch shells out of it anyway. There are other inertia guns on the market that sell for less, too, so if there’s an area where this gun falls down, it’s value.

What the Browning A5 Does Best

The A5 is a duck gun, but it’s light, trim, and shootable enough to serve as an all-around hunting gun and it’s extremely reliable and easy to shoot. I actually prefer it slightly to most other inertia guns for the ease of loading, the safety, and for its dead-on point of impact. Browning guns are known for their quality, and the A5 is a well-made shotgun.

What the A5 Does Worst

Much as I like the A5, it’s not perfect. It’s an expensive gun in a market with many other reliable inertia guns. The light weight that makes it a breeze to carry also means it kicks hard with the heaviest loads. Although, as noted, the Inflex pad does work and does help mitigate recoil. Finally, if you compare it head-to-head with the SBE3, which is fair, as they are similar guns at similar prices, the A5 lacks the SBE3’s Easy Locking bolt, which completely does away with the out-of-battery misfires that afflict inertia guns.

Final Thoughts on the Browning A5

Generations of hunters grew up looking over the square back of a Browning receiver. The A5 gives them that familiar view in a new, lighter, equally reliable shotgun. The A5 suits what modern duck hunters want, which is lightweight, dependable firepower. The A5 delivers that in warm conditions and in the cold, and in any finish you might prefer, from walnut to black synthetic to camo to the Wicked Wing camo and Cerakote finish. It is a pricy gun, but one you won’t regret if you splurge on it—unless you plan to shoot a lot of 3 ½-inch ammo.

Our test team all liked the gun very much, but, of course, we were just testing it, not buying it. It remains up to you to make the decision to pony up for the A5 or not. But if you do, long after the money is forgotten, you will still own an excellent waterfowl gun.

Comments / 2

Related
Field & Stream

Gun Fight: The Remington 870 vs. The Mossberg 500

Editor’s note: As hunters and anglers, we don’t agree on everything. We’ve even been known to argue on occasion. That’s why this week is all about figuring out who’s right and who’s just plain wrong. Every day we’ll be posting stories to declare a winner on hunting and fishing’s most important debates—like 870 vs. 500, summer sausage vs. venison jerky, and fly fishing vs. spin fishing. Welcome to Versus Week.
Outdoor Life

The Remington 870 Is Still One of the Greatest Turkey Hunting Shotguns of All Time

Four men—L. Ray Crittendon, Phillip Haskell, Ellis Hailston, and G.E. Pinckney—designed the Remington 870. I have to believe at least one of them was a passionate hunter, or at least wanted to be (turkey populations were struggling when the 870 debuted in 1950). This is because Remington’s classic pump-action shotgun can turn just about any modern turkey load into a gobbler-killing hammer—which is something I discovered after testing nine of the best turkey hunting loads of 2022.
Field & Stream

Gunfight: The Winchester Model 70 vs. The Remington 700

Editor’s note: As hunters and anglers, we don’t agree on everything. We’ve even been known to argue on occasion. That’s why this week is all about figuring out who’s right and who’s just plain wrong. Every day we’ll be posting stories to get to the bottom of hunting and fishing’s most important debates—like 870 vs. 500, fixed vs. mechanical broadheads, and fly fishing vs. spin fishing.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Browning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shotgun#Wicked#Pintail Hunting Club#Gold#Super#Auto 5
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
94.9 KYSS FM

Fish Killed After New Zealand Mud Snails Invade Montana Hatchery

An aquatic invasive species forced Montana officials to destroy fish in a state hatchery. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that New Zealand mud snails were recently discovered at FWP's Bluewater State Fish Hatchery south of Laurel. Unfortunately, to eliminate the threat of further spread, nearly all of the rainbow trout and largemouth bass at the facility have to be destroyed.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Moose Charges at Alaskan Snowmobiler in Wild Footage

You have to keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the great outdoors. For instance, you might find yourself on a snowmobile in Alaska when you encounter an angry moose. No, seriously, as this Alaskan snowmobiler caught on video a moose as he charges at him in some really wild footage.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
Outdoor Life

Fastest .30-Caliber Rifle Cartridge in the World: The .30-378 Weatherby Magnum

The .30-378 Weatherby Magnum is the fastest .30-caliber rifle cartridge in the world. It’s about 500 fps (341 mph) faster than a .30/06 Springfield. The 3.6-inch long .30-378 Weatherby Magnum cartridge burns 115 grains of high intensity smokeless nitro powder to drive a massive 220-grain bullet 3,050 fps from a 26-inch barrel. That bullet is cruising along at 2,080 mph and carrying 4,545 foot-pounds of kinetic energy, enough potential energy to lift one-pound of mass 4,545 feet off the ground.
MILITARY
MySanAntonio

Man finds rare, pink grasshopper in East Texas, names it 'Pinky'

An Ohio man recently encountered a unique and colorful insect. Dirk Parker found a rare, pink grasshopper while exploring nature in East Texas during St. Patrick's Day weekend. Parker, who's working in Texas as an environmental inspector, said the jumping insect caught his eye while he was walking in Wood...
ANIMALS
Motorious

Corvette Z06 Burnout Goes Horribly Wrong

Yet another C7 Z06 driver trying to show off and failing miserably. It wasn’t too long ago we covered a C7 Corvette Z06 trying to impress an S550 Mustang on a four-lane road. That story was controversial since some felt the Ford driver goaded the Chevy driver into racing, but the resulting crash was painful to watch. Now we have another example of a C7 Z06 driver trying to look cool and failing miserably, and no this isn’t us saying we hate Corvettes or Z06s or Chevrolets or whatever.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Field & Stream

North Carolina Hunter Tags Rare All-White Leucitic Gobbler After a Three-Year Chase

Troy Cornett of Dudley Shoals, North Carolina, killed a stunning, all-white gobbler on April 9th and wrote on his Facebook page that it was the culmination of a years-long quest to tag the rare bird he first spotted in fall 2019. Cornett says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at when he first laid eyes on the white turkey while deer hunting his father’s 10-acre property in Burke County. “I was like, That looks like something white!” Cornett tells F&S. “I kept looking through my binoculars. The gobbler was inside the flock, so I wasn’t able to get good eyes on him, and it was kind of late in the evening. Finally, the bird got positioned where I could see him, and I was like, Oh my god, that’s a white turkey!”
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

North Carolina Asks Anglers to be on the Lookout for Snot Otters

Have you seen any “snot otters” lately? What about “hellbenders” or old “lasagnasides?” Any “mud cats,” “water dogs,” or “mud devils?” Or maybe “devil dogs” or “ground puppies?” These are all names for Cryptobranchus alleganiensis—one of the most unusual-looking aquatic salamanders around. Unfortunately, the species seems to be declining in North Carolina and the 15 other states it inhabits. So, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is asking citizens, especially anglers who frequent swift-flowing, rocky rivers and streams, to report sightings of them.
Outdoor Life

Ducks Unlimited Season Review: Waterfowl Numbers Down, Drought Lingers

This week, Ducks Unlimited released its 2021-22 Season in Review, which is an overarching synopsis of the waterfowl season that brings together large-scale environmental patterns and duck hunter experiences. The report acts as a snapshot of weather, habitat conditions, and regional duck abundance during the 2021-22 waterfowl hunting season, and it includes the results from DU’s Mid-winter Waterfowl Surveys for the Central and Mississippi Flyways.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
682
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy