ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ASIA RICE-Indian rates ease, soaring inflation feeds into Vietnam prices

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

* India prices at $364-$368 per tonne vs $365-$369 last week Harvest in Mekong Delta to be completed month-end in Vietnam. * Thailand markets closed on traditional New Year holiday. By Seher Dareen. April 14 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from India dipped this week as supplies increased,...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Get ready for the next supply chain shockwave

Concern is growing that the spread of COVID cases and city lockdowns in China will have massive downstream effects for global supply chains that could dwarf previous disruptions since the start of the pandemic. Last May, the huge Yantian container terminal at the Port of Shenzhen throttled down to 30%...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees record-large India wheat harvest, exports in 2022/23

April 12 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:. "India is heading for a record wheat harvest this marketing year (MY) thanks to highly favorable weather conditions in the major wheat growing areas. FAS New Delhi (Post) forecasts MY 2022/2023 (April-March) wheat production at a record 110 million metric tons (MMT) from 30.9 million hectares, and up from last year’s record 109.6 MMT from 31.1 million hectares. With the Russo-Ukrainian war disrupting supply from the Black Sea, Indian wheat is primed for record exports. Post forecasts MY 2022/2023 wheat exports at 10 MMT (record) on continued competitive prices in the region and sufficient domestic supplies. MY 2022/2023 rice production is forecast at 125 MMT, from 46 million hectares planted area, with yields of 4.08 MT/hectare (rough rice)."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

India likely to get average monsoon rains in 2022 - Skymet

MUMBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - India is likely to get average monsoon rains this year, a private weather forecasting agency said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy. Monsoon rains are expected to be 98% of the long-term average, and there is a...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Egypt eyes adding India as a wheat import origin this month- Ministry

CAIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's Supply Ministry has confirmed that it is considering this month adding wheat from India to 16 other national import origins accepted by its state grains buyer, as it seeks to shore up purchases disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A delegation from Egypt's Agriculture...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Parboiled Rice#Rice Indian#Reuters#Vietnamese#The Agriculture Ministry
Agriculture Online

EU sunflower oil prices fall on demand drop, more supply -Oil World

HAMBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - European sunflower oil prices have fallen sharply in the past two weeks after surging upwards after Ukraine’s huge exports were cut, the head of Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday. “Larger than expected quantities offered for sale contrasts with lower than expected...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's March soybean imports fall on year on cargo delay

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans slid in March from the previous year's figure, customs data showed on Wednesday, as bad weather delayed the harvest and exports from top supplier Brazil. The world's top importer of soybeans brought in 6.35 million tonnes of the oilseed in March,...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Morocco to expand soft wheat stockpiles beyond five months -minister

RABAT, April 11 (Reuters) - The Moroccan government plans a gradual build-up of soft wheat stockpiles adding to the five months of domestic consumption needs currently secured by the private sector, the agriculture minister said on Monday. The additional stocks will be run by state grains agency ONICLE, minister Mohammed...
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

Coinbase (COIN) , the most popular crypto exchange in the United States, has big ambitions. These ambitions focus on conquering new countries, which would allow the crypto exchange to expand its audience and also increase its revenues and profits at a time when crypto trading volumes are slowing in the United States.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

India allows duty-free imports of cotton until Sept to cool prices

MUMBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - India on Wednesday allowed duty-free imports of cotton until Sept. 30 as prices in the local market jumped to a record high because of a drop in the production, the government said in a notification. The world's biggest producer of the fibre also removed the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago futures firm on global supply, U.S. weather concerns

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday, with corn trading near a five-week high and wheat hovering near a two-week peak, supported by concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict that continues to disrupt Black Sea shipments. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indonesia's 2022 crude palm oil output seen at 48.24 mln T - agri ministry

JAKARTA, April 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's 2022 crude palm oil production is estimated at 48.24 million tonnes, up from 46.85 million tonnes in 2021, according to agriculture ministry data presented at a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

China to buy 40,000 tonnes of pork for reserves on April 14 - notice

BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - China will buy 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state reserves on April 14, according to a notice on the website of the reserves management centre. China's state planner said on Friday it would soon start purchasing more meat in its fourth round of stockpiling...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures extend rally, corn retreats from 5-week peak

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were firmer in early Asian trading on Wednesday, extending gains on persistent worries about Black Sea grain exports disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while corn retreated from a five-week high. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Morocco to lose 53% of cereals harvest due to drought - minister

RABAT, April 11 (Reuters) - Morocco expects to lose 53% of its cereals harvest after experiencing its worst drought in decades, agriculture minister Mohammed Sadiki said on Monday. Moroccan farmers have sown 3.5 million hectares with cereals this year, of which 44% was planted with soft wheat, 24% with durum...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Rising food costs hamper Senegal Ramadan traditions

DAKAR, April 12 (Reuters) - There was no meat in the large silver bowl around which Astou Mandiang and her family gathered after breaking fast at nightfall in Senegal's capital Dakar, where Muslims celebrating the holy month of Ramadan are feeling the pinch of inflation. Food prices in West Africa...
AFRICA
Reuters

ASIA RICE Weak local currencies rein in India, Thai export rates

March 25 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice in top exporters India and Thailand fell this week on the back of a decline in domestic currencies, while traders awaited an upcoming harvest in Vietnam. India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $367 to $370 per tonne, down from last...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Larger German 2022 wheat and rapeseed crops forecast

HAMBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - Germany's 2022 wheat crop of all types will increase 6.2% on the year to 22.70 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its second harvest estimate on Wednesday. The association forecast Germany's 2022 winter rapeseed crop will rise 11.1% from last summer’s...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy