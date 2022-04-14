ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

Tennis teams looking to contend

By William Geoghegan Sports Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the boys tennis season gets underway, South Kingstown is looking to remain in the top tier of Division I after a good run last year, while Narragansett, Prout and North Kingstown will aim to contend in Division II. The Rebels are now five years removed from their last...

