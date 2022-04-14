ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

JV Baseball | GAMEDAY vs Boone Braves

By Admin
timbercreekathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood luck to JV baseball and the coaching staff...

timbercreekathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Georgia Baseball Drops Series Opener to Texas A&M

ATHENS, Ga. – The 12th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs fell 8-1 to Texas A&M Thursday in front of 3,269 spectators at Foley Field as Nathan Dettmer pitched eight innings with no walks and nine strikeouts. “Dettmer was really good, up to 95 miles per hour, and he was the difference,” said...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to A’s mistreatment of team legend

Especially when looking at their years on the West Coast, Dave Stewart is easily one of the most important players in the history of the Oakland Athletics. But he’s not exactly feeling a lot of support from the team. In 2019, it was announced that the A’s would retire...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
Sports
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Wolfpack#Wolves#Good Luck#Jv Baseball#Gameday#The Boone Braves#Boone Braves Location#First Pitch

Comments / 0

Community Policy