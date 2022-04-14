JV Baseball | GAMEDAY vs Boone Braves

ATHENS, Ga. – The 12th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs fell 8-1 to Texas A&M Thursday in front of 3,269 spectators at Foley Field as Nathan Dettmer pitched eight innings with no walks and nine strikeouts. “Dettmer was really good, up to 95 miles per hour, and he was the difference,” said...
On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
Especially when looking at their years on the West Coast, Dave Stewart is easily one of the most important players in the history of the Oakland Athletics. But he’s not exactly feeling a lot of support from the team. In 2019, it was announced that the A’s would retire...
One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
Back in 2015, Mario Hezonja was picked 5th in the Draft by the Orlando Magic. 7 years later, he now finds himself out of the league completely and with no desire to return. In a chat with Eurohoops, the Croatian native went off on the league and explained why he has a problem with the way they run things.
After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
FISHERS, Ind. — JV baseball players were all ready to play ball Monday, until their game got cancelled hours before first pitch. Fishers High School Head Baseball Coach Mathew Cherry tweeted out he was “saddened and heartbroken.” “We’ve never had anything canceled when it was sunny and dry and warm enough to play due to […]
Congratulations to the Post's Athlete of the Week for March 28-April 2, Meagan Rambo of John I. Leonard!
Atlantic track star Tavius Horne ran a close one with the senior, but Rambo won 47.8 percent of votes for her contributions in Leonard's win over Atlantic softball.
...
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — For many teams, the softball playoffs begin on Monday..One local team got the party started early.. Playoffs season has begun the Lady Tigers of Neville are on the mound for the LHSAA softball tournament as they took on the Peabody warhorses inside the softball complex. Neville scored 9 runs just in […]
Comments / 0