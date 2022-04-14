ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
82-year-old John Utah Adams killed after a wreck in downtown Las Vegas; 36-year-old Adam Haren arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
Authorities identified 82-year-old John Utah Adams as the man who lost his life following a multi-vehicle wreck on Tuesday night in downtown Las Vegas while officers arrested 36-year-old Adam Haren on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place at about 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of North Bruce Street and East Washington Avenue. According to the investigation reports, a 2000 Toyota Camry driven by a 36-year-old Las Vegas man was going westbound on Washington, approaching Bruce when the driver ran a solid red traffic signal.

Just then, the vehicle crashed into the right side of a 2007 Toyota 4Runner driven by a 34-year-old Las Vegas woman. The impact of the collision pushed the 4Runner into the path of a Ford F-550 heading south on Bruce, causing the 4Runner to overturn. The occupants of the Camry and 4Runner were transported to University Medical Center. The man who was killed was a passenger in the Camry.

He was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as John Utah Adams from Las Vegas. The driver of the Camry was later taken into custody after showing signs of impairment. The press release and Clark County Detention Center online records identified the person as Adam Haren. He was booked at the jail on suspicion of DUI causing death, reckless driving and failure to obey a red traffic light. No further details were provided.

The crash remains under review.

April 14, 2022

Source: Review Journal

