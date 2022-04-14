ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Weather Downs Trees and Causes Power Outages

By B. Phillips
radio7media.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere Weather Downs Trees and Causes Widespread Power Outages In Lawrence County. A line of severe thunderstorms caused widespread...

www.radio7media.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WGNO

PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The severe storms that moved through Central Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22 caused damage in many areas. In Edwards, the storm damaged a mobile home on Withers Street. The homeowner said no one was injured. Trees also fell on Lewis Street in Edwards. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), storm […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#County Highway#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Ema
WSMV

Storm cleanup begins in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the aftermath of Wednesday’s storm, the cleanup begins in parts of Middle Tennessee. Crews get to work on fixing the damage on Thursday morning. Here are some areas that dealt with storm damage in the region:. Davidson County. - Harpeth Bend Drive saw trees...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSAV News 3

Overnight crash causes power outage in Beaufort neighborhood

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — An overnight crash left a Beaufort neighborhood without power, according to officials. Just before 2:30 a.m., Burton firefighters and EMS responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of 94 Bruce K Smalls Dr. Upon arrival, firefighters found that a single vehicle had struck a power pole snapping it […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSET

Squirrel causes power outage in Downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — More than 1,000 people were without power for a few hours Saturday, and the culprit behind the outage appears to have been found. According to a spokesperson for Appalachian Power, a squirrel got into a substation Saturday, knocking out power for around 1,221 customers in the Lynchburg area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
KWCH.com

Strong storms hit western Kansas causing mass power outages

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Power crews in western Kansas continue with continued power lines, and thousands are without power throughout the state. Winter storms have left portions of Rush County without power and impacted some businesses in La Cross. One Kansan who was affected was Sue Wagner, a clerk at an E-Z Mart in Reno County. For nearly an hour Tuesday morning, the convenience store was without power.
RUSH COUNTY, KS
KRON4 News

Balloons cause power outage in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara Power officials reported a power outage in the northeast part of the city Sunday morning. Officials said in a tweet that 2,666 customers were affected by the outage, including some small businesses. The outage was caused by balloons in powerlines. Around 11:07 a.m. officials announced the power has […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
WALB 10

Downed trees, power lines reported in SWGA

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Possibly severe weather is leaving its mark on southwest Georgia on Wednesday. There are several reported downed trees and power lines in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The agency said there are several blocked roadways. “If you must be out, please drive slowly and...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
News On 6

Madisonville Texas Sorting Through Damage, Power Outages Caused By Tornado

A confirmed tornado spiraled through Madisonville Monday night, bringing down streams and knocking out the power for dozens of residents. Several tree limbs litter the roads along with damaged buildings. Downed power lines were observed during the early morning hours and cell service seems to be down in the area.
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Power back on after blown electric transformer caused outage

UPDATE: As of 5:30 p.m. all power is back on from the blown transformer. The blown transformer is fixed and all power is back on that was initially caused by the power outage. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A transformer in Wilkes-Barre has blown out, causing a power outage. Officials say an electrical transformer […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Pole down in Clintonville causes power outages and road closures

The utility pole is down at the intersection of Brighton Rd., N. High St., and Clinton Heights Ave., causing power outages in the area. Pole down in Clintonville causes power outages and …. FULL DABATE: Ohio Democrats running for U.S. Senate …. Midday Forecast: March 28, 2022. Man arrested after...
COLUMBUS, OH
KTUL

Car hits power pole causing outage near 61st and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A spokesperson with Public Service Company of Oklahoma says crews are working to restore power near 61st and Peoria after a car hit a power pole Wednesday night. Originally, about 1,000 customers were without power, but PSO says the number is down to 478 people.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy