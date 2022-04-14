ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Brazen' Bishop Auckland Unison official jailed for £80k con

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA "brazen" union official who conned £80,000 from her branch and the NHS has been jailed for 28 months. Tanya Tucker 57, forged signatures when claiming expenses for her own purchases while working for NHS commissioning and as a Unison branch secretary. The ex-Durham county councillor, from Bishop...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Secretary, 57, who stole £80,000 from union and the NHS and splashed out on a new car, meals out, beauty treatments and a honeymoon is jailed for 28 months

A secretary who stole £80,000 from a union and the NHS before splashing out on a new car, meals out, beauty treatments and a honeymoon has been jailed for 28 months. Former Durham County councillor Tanya Tucker, who worked for NHS commissioning and as a local branch secretary for Unison, forged signatures to hide expenditure claims on personal items.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Moment man is Tasered and punched in the face by police while trying to stop his house being repossessed as he's cleared of affray after judge said he had right to defend his home and officers had entered unlawfully

A homeowner facing repossession was cleared of affray after a judge told a jury that he had every right to defend his home against two policemen who entered illegally, punched and Tasered him. Robert White, 62, barricaded himself inside his home in Sheerness, on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Greedy' NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a spending spree for wallpaper and £700 BED is struck off

An NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a £1,707 spending spree has been struck off the nursing register. Leanne Wallace, 40, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court in November after she targeted grandfather-of-four Leslie Rushworth as he lay on his death bed at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Southport children arrested over 'brutal' attack on girl, 13

Ten children were arrested after an attack on a 13-year-old girl who was kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. She was taken to hospital following the assuault on Eastbank Street in Southport on the evening of 3 April. Seven girls and three boys, aged between 11 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who kicked woman's head 'like football' jailed for life

A man who kicked and stamped a hole into a woman's face with steel toe-capped shoes has been jailed. Andy Hurns, 32, launched a "brutal and sustained assault" after forcing his way into his work colleague's home in Nottinghamshire in November 2020. Nottingham Crown Court heard his motive had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Shotton murder trial: Jade Marsh strangled by husband, court told

A jealous husband stabbed his estranged wife before strangling her while her four children slept, a murder trial has been told. Russell Marsh is accused of killing Jade Marsh, 27, at their home in Shotton, Flintshire, last August. Mold Crown Court was told she had ended the relationship a week...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine

Boris Johnson’s hopes of drawing a line under the Partygate affair with a public apology were dealt a massive blow today as a justice minister quit the government in protest at the prime minister’s failure to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws.Lord Wolfson said that the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street could not be allowed to be treated with “constitutional impunity”.The eminent commercial barrister and QC – granted a peerage by Mr Johnson in 2020 when he was appointed to the government – was the first minister to quit over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

British girl, 8, stranded in Afghanistan while parents are in UK as ministers show ‘indifference’

An eight-year-old British girl is stranded in Afghanistan while her parents are in the UK due to what has been described by lawyers as “an abject lack of concern” by the British government.Ministers are being asked to “act with urgency” after it emerged that the British-Afghan child, who cannot be named to protect her identity, has been blocked from joining her mother and father in Britain despite the current dangers in Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul last summer.The girl, who turned eight in August last year and was born in Afghanistan, is currently living with extended family in the...
U.K.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Eight-year-old girl among those injured in assault in Milton Keynes

An eight-year-old girl was among those injured during an assault in Milton Keynes. Along with the girl, a man and a woman were also hurt in the incident, which has sparked a police investigation. Thames Valley Police said that an altercation broke out between a group of people on Shepherds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Thomas Junior Marshall jailed for axe attack

A man who smashed his way into a house with an axe and threatened the people inside has been jailed for eight years. Thomas Junior Marshall, 26, had waged a campaign of abuse against a woman when he turned up at her relative's home. He smashed windows with the axe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley: Boy, 15, felt scared and sick after stabbing

A teenage killer who stabbed a man in a mob attack told a jury he felt "sad" the next day when he cleaned the knife. Jack Woodley, 18, died from a single blade wound after being punched, kicked and stamped on by a group of youths in Houghton-le-Spring in October.
PUBLIC SAFETY

