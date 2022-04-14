ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Eisenhower Library and Museum opens Visitors Center and Research Room

By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 3 days ago
The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum opened up more of their site due to changes to COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC. One of those changes is their visitors center and gift shop now being open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ed Boice

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lessening the strictness of their COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is moving towards reopening as much as they can in the current state of the pandemic. With the COVID-19 guideline changes came several changes to several aspects of the library and museum.

“We are transitioning back to more in-person services while trying to maintain our virtual connections as well. For example… for all our public programs, our goal is, as we return to in-person programming whenever we can, we will also try to continue those in a virtual format because we have connected with so many people around the world while we’ve been in this virtual life. We don’t want to lose those connections,” Samantha Kenner, communications director for the library and museum, said.

For reopenings, the visitors center, the gift shop within the center and the research room now have visitation times. The visitors center and gift shop are open the same hours as the museum, Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The research room is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dawn Hammatt, director of the library and museum, said the research room is open less days than the rest of the site because those two days are as much as their staff can handle.

“The lack of staff across the world is a real thing, and so what we have found is that this is our staffing capacity at the moment,” Hammatt said. “We are working to increase all of those hours and all of those days, but we have to work with our staff as well.”

To utilize the research room, Hammatt said interested parties must make an appointment and go through an orientation meeting through Google Meet. Staff will prepare what researchers need before they arrive to be as time efficient as possible, Hammatt said. Researchers will also need to be checked in and out of the room by security. The restrictions and rules of the research room can be found on the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum website.

Tickets can now be purchased in-person. Along with tickets now purchasable in-person, Kenner said the time selected for purchased online tickets is not as “strictly measured,” allowing visitors to not have to arrive as precisely.

The guidelines also allows the library and museum to no longer have face masks as mandatory as long as the community spread stays low, Hammatt said.

“Right now, face coverings are only required if we should spike into a high transmission level,” Kenner said.

Kenner said the library and museum has also increased the number of staff allowed on site. The increase of on-site staff has already helped the museum and library with finishing their research backlog. When the Abilene area had a high community spread level, Hammatt said, the staff could not fulfill information requests for researchers since the staff could not be on campus. The staff had to create a queue with all the requests. The queue grew as the pandemic continued. The staff was able to start fulfilling the requests when they were allowed back on the site. Kenner described the number of requests in the queue as “daunting.”

Hammatt said when the CDC changed their guidelines, the changes were also made by the National Archives and Records Administration which governs the library and museum. The changes coupled with the low COVID-19 community spread in the area allowed for the visitor center and research room to be opened and the other changes, Hammatt said.

Hammatt said she is “optimistic” about the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum becoming increasingly more open to the public as the year progresses.

“I foresee us expanding our opportunities in the very near future,” Hammatt said. “I am very hopeful that summer will look rather ‘normal.’ (I use) air quotes because there’s a pandemic. I’m hopeful that summer looks as normal as I can get it to look.”

To learn more about the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, visit their website at eisenhowerlibrary.gov.

Abilene, KS
KATU.com

Easter Crafts

It's not too late to add a little Easter decor to your home! Craft expert, artist and author Amy Latta joined us to show how to create three fun, seasonal crafts:. Click on the above links for complete craft instructions. To learn more about all things crafty, visit Amy's website.
LIFESTYLE
Dickinson County Childcare Taskforce presented childhood care and education documentary

Around 65 percent of mothers are in the workforce. That statistic and others are a concern for the creators of the documentary “No Small Matter.” On Monday, the Dickinson County Childcare Task Force presented the documentary at the Great Plains Theatre to display the importance of early childhood care and education. A Q&A and community discussion with Mitch Rucker, registered lobbyist for the Kansas Action for Children, followed the showing.
Abilene, KS
