Connecticut State

Connecticut attorney general tests positive for COVID-19

Westerly Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest top state official to contract the coronavirus. Tong, 48, was...

www.thewesterlysun.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Bob Casey tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Senator Bob Casey said he tested positive for COVID-19. Casey made the announcement on social media Tuesday. So far, the Senator says he's asymptomatic, his post said. Casey said he is following CDC guidelines and quarantining.
HARRISBURG, PA
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seacoast Current

While People are Fleeing Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. Well, it is the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Westerly Sun

Letter: Hey Governor McKee, where is my money?

On April 12, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee announced that the state of Rhode Island and the city of Providence were committing $41 million in taxpayer money to help the owner of the Industrial Trust Building in Providence to convert the building to apartments, offices and shops. This building’s claim to fame is that it resembled a building shown in the opening credits of the Superman TV show 70 years ago. McKee claims the project will reinvigorate downtown Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Westerly Sun

Springfield, Mass., reaches agreement with feds after use of force probe

The Justice Department and the city of Springfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday announced an agreement on police oversight and use-of-force policies that comes almost two years after a federal civil rights investigation found that the department's narcotics unit routinely used excessive force during arrests. The consent decree, which needs a judge's...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Westerly Sun

Massachusetts Senate debating sweeping climate change bill

BOSTON (AP) — The steps Massachusetts needs to take to meet its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 were debated by the state Senate on Thursday as part of a sweeping climate bill. The bill sets out a range of strategies: Allowing solar panels on agricultural and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Westerly Sun

Letter: Maine’s potatoes showing us the future

The new U.S. potato champion, Maine, pushes aside Washington and Idaho, reclaiming America’s heavyweight potato title held through World War II. The Sun’s “Maine potatoes travel far after western drought” (April 3) “eye-opener” was a great read focusing on the comprehensive transition we need to the three greatest 21st-century challenges: 1. Renewable energy; 2. Saving resources; and 3. Plant-based diets.
MAINE STATE
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

