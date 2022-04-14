Death notices for April 7-11
North County death notices
- Wayne Herman Handshy, age 12 days, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Wayne was born March 30, 2022.
- June Eloise Turnquist, age 92, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. June was born Jan. 14, 1930 in Sacramento, Calif.
- Robert Frederick, age 75, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on April 7, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
- Rick Hernandez, age 73, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on April 10, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
- Peter Von Stroheim, age 69, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 12, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
- Margaret Taylor, age 83, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 12, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
