ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Death notices for April 7-11

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAQqv_0f95ODqz00

North County death notices

  • Wayne Herman Handshy, age 12 days, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Wayne was born March 30, 2022.
  • June Eloise Turnquist, age 92, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. June was born Jan. 14, 1930 in Sacramento, Calif.
  • Robert Frederick, age 75, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on April 7, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Rick Hernandez, age 73, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on April 10, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Peter Von Stroheim, age 69, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 12, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Margaret Taylor, age 83, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 12, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Comments / 0

Related
KIEM-TV Redwood News

EUREKA AREA SHIGELLA OUTBREAK

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) In an update on the bacterial infection outbreak that has been plaguing the Eureka Area, Humboldt County Health leaders are saying that a strain of Shigella continues to circulate in the community. They say Shigella is continuing to make people sick.  Officials say there were at least four likely cases occurring over […] The post EUREKA AREA SHIGELLA OUTBREAK appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Goats and sheep grazing in Salinas riverbed to reduce fire risk

Herd has returned to Paso Robles in preparation for upcoming fire season. – Goats and sheep will return to Paso Robles and start grazing the primary firebreaks within the Salinas River on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Grazing is an approved method for reducing the risk of wildfires in the City of Paso Robles Vegetation Management Program. The city has chosen grazing to maintain firebreaks because of its effectiveness and low environmental impacts. Following the completed grazing of approximately 80 acres in 2021, the city saw a significant decrease in the number of acres burned within the Salinas River corridor.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Obituaries
City
San Miguel, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Atascadero, CA
Government
Paso Robles, CA
Obituaries
Local
California Government
Local
California Obituaries
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Taylor
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cremation
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Saurabh

3 of the best neighborhoods to live in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach is a coastal city and port in Southern California that is one of the prime locations to live in Los Angeles County and in California. Some of the most popular tourist attractions are the Queen Mary, Aquarium, Convention Center, Performing Arts Center, and, of course, the beach. Long Beach is also home to California State University, where students may both study and enjoy the city. The city may provide a terrific experience for anybody looking for a California beach getaway or simply a place to live.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
KCRA.com

Sacramento homeless campsite cleared in agreement to lease land

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homeless encampment in Sacramento that has sparked concerns and complaints from residents and businesses was cleared out on Monday after a group of property owners joined together to lease it. The lease calls for the city to fence off the vacant parcel of land while...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy