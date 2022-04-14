Death notices for April 7-11

Herd has returned to Paso Robles in preparation for upcoming fire season. – Goats and sheep will return to Paso Robles and start grazing the primary firebreaks within the Salinas River on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Grazing is an approved method for reducing the risk of wildfires in the City of Paso Robles Vegetation Management Program. The city has chosen grazing to maintain firebreaks because of its effectiveness and low environmental impacts. Following the completed grazing of approximately 80 acres in 2021, the city saw a significant decrease in the number of acres burned within the Salinas River corridor.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO