The wait is officially over as the USFL got off to its start on Saturday, April 16, and in thrilling fashion, no less. The New Jersey Generals gave the Birmingham Stallions a run for their money in the opener, but it wasn't enough to keep the horses at bay, with the Stallions rallying to take the 28-24 victory and jump out of the gate with a 1-0 start to the season. As the page turns to Sunday, it's time for the Houston Gamblers to lock horns with the Michigan Panthers (Noon, NBC, fuboTV, try it for free), in a matchup that is expected to live up to what was witnessed from the USFL less than 24 hours prior.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO