Judge's dismissal of lawsuit alleging voter fraud in Antrim County may be appealed

Charles Herbster, a frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Nebraska and a Trump-backed candidate, has been accused of groping a sitting GOP state senator and seven other women, the Nebraska Examiner reported.In its investigation, the outlet alleges that Mr Herbster inappropriately touched eight women in separate incidents dating back to 2017 and spanning to this year.Mr Herbster, who is currently on a three-city campaign tour in his bid for governor and was joined Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr, has denied the allegations.One of the women who confirmed to the Nebraska Examiner that the GOP candidate for governor had touched...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO