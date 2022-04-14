ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

6 Ways I’m Ditching My Single-Use Bag Habit

By Ashley Abramson
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I’m in a hurry, I really don’t like feeling like I have to compromise on bigger-picture goals, like supporting sustainability, just to keep my day — and my kids’ days — moving forward. If I’m packing snacks or gathering stuff for a family outing, I don’t want to use a...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 1

Related
SPY

The Top 10 Reusable Iced Coffee Cups to Help You Ditch Single-Use Plastic in 2022

Click here to read the full article. Sipping iced? Us too. Tons of us around the globe prefer iced coffee over hot. There’s just something about iced coffee that hits the spot in a way hot coffee simply can’t. Lucky for us, a lot of today’s best coffee makers even have the ability to whip up a cold cup you’re sure to love. In addition, even cold brew is effortless to DIY with the best cold brew coffee makers. While these help us iced coffee drinkers save hundreds monthly and diminish a trip to the local coffee spot, there’s one issue we’ve...
ENVIRONMENT
Apartment Therapy

How I Get Ready For Passover in My Kosher Kitchen

Passover is one of the most important Jewish holidays. And while it can be a lot of fun, it can also be a lot of work, depending on how strictly you “keep” Passover. Keeping Passover involves abstaining from eating anything leavened, known as “chametz,” for one week. This commemorates the time it took the Israelite slaves to escape Egypt, a period in which they only had unleavened bread (aka matzah) to eat because they did not have time to wait for their bread to rise in the rush to flee. In practice, chametz refers to any food containing wheat, barley, rye, oats or spelt (other than matzah, of course). So during the week of Passover, most Jewish people don’t eat any foods that contain these ingredients.
RELIGION
Apartment Therapy

3 Personal Dishwasher Rules I Break (A Little) Sometimes

I have some pretty stringent kitchen rules in my home. From maintaining dedicated counter zones and an unswerving kitchen shut down routine to insisting that kitchen cleanup happens according to certain steps, I’m a stickler for doing things my way in my kitchen. (I swear I’m fun to cook and clean with too!). Making sure that our kitchen cleaning chores happen in a specific, purposeful way helps keep our often chaotic seven-person household’s kitchen humming.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

I Tried the Fancy Detergent Trending on TikTok to See If I Could Achieve ‘Laundry Nirvana’ Too

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to laundry detergent, I don’t deviate much from my normal, unscented Tide liquid. I love delicious-smelling scents as much as the next person, but I’m also sensitive to fragrance, so my options for laundry detergent (and soap, for that matter) are limited. That said, I’m easily convinced to try out new products, especially ones I see in the viral TikToks that appear in my feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Documents#Suburbs#Minneapolis#Sunscreen#Plastic Bag#Stasher Bag#Stasher Sandwich Bag
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Am I Wrong to Ditch Dad if His House Is Threatening My Health?

I recently moved into my father’s house to help him pay bills. He claimed that the pandemic affected his finances. For about 15 years, our relationship was strained because of his second wife. I rarely visited until after she passed away and knew nothing about the state of the house, which looks fine at first glance. After moving myself and my children in, I found that my father did no maintenance to the house and it’s essentially a money pit at this point.
RELATIONSHIPS
Apartment Therapy

I Tried Rubbermaid’s First-Ever Bakeware Collection — and I’m in Love

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are some companies out there that, when word comes down the pipeline that a new launch is coming, you can’t help but get excited. For me, one of those beloved brands is Rubbermaid. My family has been a Rubbermaid household for as long as I can remember, and when I first moved out on my own, you can bet I outfitted my place with Rubbermaid everything, from kitchenware to (of course) storage containers. So when I heard the brand was making its first foray into the bakeware space, I was more than excited to put the new pieces to the test — and let’s just say the DuraLite Bakeware collection lives up to the hype.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Apartment Therapy

OXO Is Having a Major Sale on Glass and Metal Bakeware — But You Better Act Fast

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to bakeware, there’s nothing better than tried-and-true pieces. And if any brand screams reliable, it’s OXO. There’s a reason OXO is all over the Kitchn Essentials: Tools Edition over on our sister site; they always produce top-quality, high-functioning, and long-lasting kitchenware. Right now, ahead of all the spring holidays and summer fun, is the absolute perfect time to stock up on some baking essentials. Plus, now through Apr. 18, all of OXO’s glass and metal bakeware will be on sale for 20 percent off with the code BAKEWARE2022. Talk about a sweet deal!
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

A 200-Square-Foot 1984 Holiday Rambler Travel Trailer Is the Very Definition of ‘Texas Chic’

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’ve been passionate about tiny homes and particularly vintage campers since I was in college where I had a Pinterest board full of old Shastas and canned ham trailers. While I could likely never live in such a small space full time, I adore them and prefer to vacation and escape to unique small spaces. I’m also very interested in real estate and love how financially accessible travel trailers could be as short term rentals. After looking for years, I saw a partially renovated 1984 Holiday Rambler travel trailer on Facebook Marketplace one day and knew it could make an amazing “game day” rental for Texas A&M University and other events. I had no experience renovating a camper and had only stayed in one once, but I’ve found I can figure most things out with enough Googling. The camper had already been gutted, sealed, and had the walls rebuilt, which spared me from the worst inevitable camper issue — leaks and water damage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
In Style

I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The weekend is here, and so are Amazon's too-good-to-pass-up deals. In this edition, I'm being influenced by Jennifer Garner and finally trying something from Neutrogena's mega-popular Hydro Boost collection after she gushed to us about it. I'm also considering taking the plunge on Revlon's hot air brush, which is down to a Black Friday price tag of $29, because its popularity isn't dying down any time soon (and I can practically feel my hair begging me to buy it).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

The Customizable (and Cushiony!) Tile Doormat That Doubles As a DIY Art Project

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I love a good excuse to delve into an arts-and-crafts project, especially since these days, adulting (unfortunately) means I have less time for hobbies. Without my beloved beading and paint-by-number kits, I’m always looking for ways to sneak some creativity into my home style. So when I spotted a DIY-esque decor solution on Pattern Brands — my go-to site for tasteful kitchen and home essentials from brands like editor-loved GIR and fan-favorite Open Spaces — I had to give it a try. Meet the newest, coolest addition to my apartment: the Tile Mat from Letterfolk.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $2,300 Living Room Makeover Features a Gorgeous Brick Fireplace Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s simple, but it’s true: Paint can totally transform a brick fireplace, whether a neutral shade helps helps old brick blend into a wall or a pop of bold color gives it new life as a feature statement, as is the case in Jessica Ronnevik’s North Carolina living room redo.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Thanks to a DIY Loft Bed, This 330-Square-Foot Studio Is an Incredibly Organized Home for Two

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Location: Lower East Side — New York City, New York. Josie is a software engineer, professional dancer, and a self-proclaimed DIY and interior design enthusiast. But after designing and DIYing this incredibly stylish and functional 330-square-foot apartment, I think it’s safe to call her a DIY expert. Though she describes the space as a one-bedroom apartment, it’s barely that, really only being two small rooms divided by glass French doors. But it’s what Josie and her partner Alec did with those two small rooms that is so impressive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Hurry: Dyson Just Slashed the Price on This Editor-Favorite Vacuum— Just In Time for Spring Cleaning

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Here at Apartment Therapy, we’re always looking for tips, tricks, and helpful gadgets that make maintaining a clean home a little easier. While we’re always willing to put in the hard work for dust-free countertops, pristine kitchens, and sparkling clean floors, sometimes a helping hand can make all the difference, especially when it comes to vacuums. Or, let’s be specific: good vacuums.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Decor Decision Can Help You Maximize The Light In Your Bedroom

Whether you live in a small space or a space that is seriously low on natural light, mirrors can be a handy decorating tool. Both functional and stylish, a mirror is more than just a place to check your reflection — and there’s one place you should definitely consider adding a mirror that may surprise you.
LAUREL, MD
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy