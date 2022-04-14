6 Ways I’m Ditching My Single-Use Bag Habit

Passover is one of the most important Jewish holidays. And while it can be a lot of fun, it can also be a lot of work, depending on how strictly you “keep” Passover. Keeping Passover involves abstaining from eating anything leavened, known as “chametz,” for one week. This commemorates the time it took the Israelite slaves to escape Egypt, a period in which they only had unleavened bread (aka matzah) to eat because they did not have time to wait for their bread to rise in the rush to flee. In practice, chametz refers to any food containing wheat, barley, rye, oats or spelt (other than matzah, of course). So during the week of Passover, most Jewish people don’t eat any foods that contain these ingredients.
