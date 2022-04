GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Six people living in apartments at a home off N. Webster Ave. in Green Bay will need to find another place to spend the night after a fire Thursday. Two dogs were rescued from the fire, which the Green Bay Metro Fire Department says started in the kitchen area of the lower apartment. No one in that apartment was home at the time. The fire was reported by a person driving by at 8:15 P.M.

