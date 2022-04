Inflation has been in the news for some time, and U.S. consumers are feeling the pinch of rising costs on everything from a gallon of milk to a new couch. The latest report on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that prices rose 8.5 percent from March 2021 to March 2022, the fastest rate increase since 1981. But why is inflation happening?

