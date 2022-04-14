'My phone rings, and it's Donald Trump!' shares Rep Billy Long

Congressman Billy Long is continuing to pursue an endorsement from former President Donald Trump in the race to replace Senator Roy Blunt.

"I was thrilled to get two calls, two days in a row from him, whenever I hadn't spoken to him in six or eight weeks," says Long. "I said, 'Mr. President, I don't know if you're gonna endorse or not in this race, but if you do, I'm the only guy, I'm the logical guy you'd endorse. I've been with you since day one' And he called back the next day while I was in the Wal-Mart neighborhood market. I walked in to get one item and I looked down and my phone rings and it's Donald Trump!"

"I can see the manager going, 'hey, hey, can you guys get over here, we've got a walkaway from the old folks home. He's going up and down the aisles. He thinks he's talking to President Trump!"

"And you were," chuckled Marc Cox.

Long pointed out how hard he campaigned the first time he ran for Congress, and he's continuing that in this race, "I'm the Energizer turtle, I don't move fast, but I never quit moving," says Long.

© 2022 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | © Galen Bacharier Springfield News-Leader USA TODAY NETWORK