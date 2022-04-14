ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

'My phone rings, and it's Donald Trump!' shares Rep Billy Long

By Marc Cox, The Marc Cox Morning Show
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w10tI_0f95JhFI00

Congressman Billy Long is continuing to pursue an endorsement from former President Donald Trump in the race to replace Senator Roy Blunt.

"I was thrilled to get two calls, two days in a row from him, whenever I hadn't spoken to him in six or eight weeks," says Long. "I said, 'Mr. President, I don't know if you're gonna endorse or not in this race, but if you do, I'm the only guy, I'm the logical guy you'd endorse. I've been with you since day one' And he called back the next day while I was in the Wal-Mart neighborhood market. I walked in to get one item and I looked down and my phone rings and it's Donald Trump!"

"I can see the manager going, 'hey, hey, can you guys get over here, we've got a walkaway from the old folks home. He's going up and down the aisles. He thinks he's talking to President Trump!"

"And you were," chuckled Marc Cox.

Long pointed out how hard he campaigned the first time he ran for Congress, and he's continuing that in this race, "I'm the Energizer turtle, I don't move fast, but I never quit moving," says Long.

© 2022 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | © Galen Bacharier Springfield News-Leader USA TODAY NETWORK

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Long
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wal Mart#Congress
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
511
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy