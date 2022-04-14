Facts You Should Know About Teenage Pregnancy

Teenage birth rates in this country have declined steadily in the past three decades. While this is good news, teen birth rates in the U.S. still remain high, exceeding those in most developed countries.

High teen birth rates are an important concern, because teen mothers and their babies face increased risks to their health.

• Nearly 13 percent of all U.S. births during the past decadewere to teens (ages 15 to 19);

• Almost 1 million teenagers become pregnant each year, and about 485,000 give birth;

• And though the teenage birth rate is declining, about 5 teenage girls in 100 had a baby during the past five years;

• About one out of four teen mothers go on to have a second baby within two years after the birth of their first baby.

Teen Mother’s Health Affects Her Baby:

• Teens too often have poor eating habits, neglect to take a daily multivitamin, and may smoke, drink alcohol, and take drugs, increasing the risk that their babies will be born with health problems. Studies also show that teens are less likely than older women to gain an adequate amount of weight during pregnancy (25 to 35 pounds is recommended for women of normal weight). Low gain increases the risk of having a low-birthweight baby;

• Pregnant teens are least likely of all maternal age groups to get early and regular prenatal care;

• A teenage mother is at greater risk than women over age 20 for pregnancy complications such as premature labor, anemia, and high blood pressure. These risks are even greater for teens who are under 15 years old;

• Three million teens are affected by sexually transmitted diseases annually, out of a total of 12 million cases reported. These include STD’s, chlamydia (which can cause sterility), syphilis (which can cause blindness, maternal death, and death of the infant) and AIDS, which may be fatal to the mother and infant.

Health Risks to the Baby:

• A baby born to a teenage mother is more at risk of certain serious problems than a baby born to an older mother;

• Last year, nearly 10 percent of mothers aged 15 to 19 years had a low-birthweight baby (under 5.5 pounds), compared to 7.5 percent for mothers of all ages. The risk is higher for the younger mothers: 10.3 percent of mothers between 15 and 17 years of age had a low-birthweight baby, compared to 9.1 percent of women aged 18 to 19;

• Low-birthweight babies may have organs that are not fully developed. This can lead to lung problems such as respiratory distress syndrome, or bleeding in the brain, vision loss and serious intestinal problems;

• Low-birthweight babies are more than 20 times as likely to die in their first year of life than normal-weight babies.

Other Consequences of Teenage Pregnancy:

Life often is difficult for a teenage mother and her child:

• Teen mothers are more likely to drop out of high school than girls who delay childbearing. A recent study showed that only about 64 percent of teen mothers graduated from high school or earned a general equivalency diploma (GED) within two years after they would have graduated, compared to 94 percent of teen women who did not give birth;

• With her education cut short, a teenage mother may lack job skills, making it hard for her to find and keep a job. A teenage mother may become financially dependent on her family or on welfare. Teen mothers are more likely to live in poverty than women who delay childbearing, and nearly 75 percent of all unmarried teen mothers go on welfare within 5 years of the birth of their first child;

• Teens may not have good parenting skills or have the social support systems to help them deal with the stress of raising an infant;

• Children whose mothers were age 17 or younger when they were born tend to have more school difficulties and poorer health than children whose mothers were 20 to 21 when they were born.

The March of Dimes:

The mission of the March of Dimes is to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects and infant mortality. Through programs of research, community services, education and advocacy, the organization continues its successful fight to save babies.

Teens who already are pregnant can improve their chances of having a healthy baby by following these guidelines:

• Getting early and regular prenatal care from a health care provider or clinic;

• Eating a nutritious and balanced diet;

• Avoiding smoking (and secondhand smoke) and alcoholic beverages;

• Avoiding all drugs, unless recommended by a health care provider who is aware of the pregnancy.

Programs and educational materials relating to teen pregnancy are available at the local health department.

