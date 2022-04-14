ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

'I'm extremely impressed': DeMarco Murray shares thoughts on Eric Gray, Jovantae Barnes and the RB group

By John Williams
 3 days ago
Replacing a running back with three career 1,000-yard seasons is no easy task. Kennedy Brooks will be missed as he departs for the NFL. But as the world turns, so does turnover in college football. Here today, gone tomorrow.

As they’ve been over the years, the Oklahoma Sooners are well-positioned to keep the good times rolling at running back with Eric Gray, Marcus Major, Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk, Todd Hudson, Jaden Knowles, and Tawee Walker.

It’s a really good and diverse group of talents that each could have an impact for the Sooners in 2022. In Jeff Lebby’s offense that will run more than 70 plays a game and aim for balance, the running backs will be put to work as the Sooners look to return to a balanced offense.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, running backs coach Demarco Murray shared his thoughts on the state of the running back group as they near the end of spring practice.

On the State of the Position

LAWRENCE, KS – OCTOBER 23: Eric Gray #0 of the Oklahoma Sooners dives to the one yard line as Kenny Logan Jr. #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks pushes him out of bounds in the fourth quarter at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

They’ve looked good. They look really good. Just the most important thing that I’m happy about it. Just they show up every single day to work hard. Show up every day to learn and then just the physical side of things at that position. Gotta be extremely physical, you know, there’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Guys got strong in the offseason and we’re handling it the right way, and guys are competing at a high level. – Murray via SoonerSports.tv

On offense, the running back group is one of the more intriguing position groups on the Oklahoma Sooners. They have Eric Gray, who was expected to have a big year in 2021, but for some reason the coaching staff didn’t play him. They have Marcus Major, who hasn’t been able to fully show what he can do. And they have Jovantae Barnes (early enrollee) and Gavin Sawchuk (summer enrollee), two four-star talents who could have impacts this season as well.

How the touch distribution plays out is anyone’s guess, but it Eric Gray will be relied upon heavily as the veteran of the group.

On Running Back Eric Gray

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) scores a touchdown past Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Beau Freyler (17)during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The leader in the clubhouse right now to have the biggest role on Saturday appears to be running back Eric Gray. Gray’s carried the ball more than 300 times in his college career. He had some bright spots early in 2021, but didn’t get as much of an opportunity as the season wore on. But in spring practice, he’s impressed his running backs coach.

“Eric Gray has done an unbelievable job every single day,” Murray shared with the media on Wednesday.

Against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl, Gray showed off his dual-threat ability carrying the ball eight times for 82 yards and caught five passes for 25 yards. It was the first time he saw more than 10 touches in a game since the West Virginia game. Against the Mountaineers he struggled, but the week before against Nebraska, he had 84 yards on 15 carries.

In the first four games of the season, Gray carried the ball 45 times for 223 yards, an average of five yards per carry. He also caught six passes for 51 touches in the first four games. Over the final nine games of the season, Gray logged just 33 carries and had 50 total touches. He went from 12.75 touches per game through the first four weeks of the season to just 5.55 touches per game over the final nine games of the season.

Kennedy Brooks had a great 2021, but there’s no reason Eric Gray should have been held to just five touches per game over the rest of the season.

A breakout season might just be on the horizon for Eric Gray in Jeff Lebby’s uptempo offense.

On True Freshman Jovante Barnes

Running back Jovantae Barnes (2) catches a pass during the University of Oklahoma’s first Spring football practice at the Everest Training Center in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jovantae has come along every single day for a young guy you want him to continue to go that way and you know he hadn’t been hasn’t been stagnant at all. And obviously, we’re throwing a bunch at him, and he should still be in high school but he’s handling it the right way. – Murray via SoonerSports.tv

No running back has received more buzz this spring than true freshman Jovantae Barnes. Barnes, out of Las Vegas, Nevada has received high praise from practice onlookers and coaches alike. As Murray mentioned, it’s still early for him, but he has the look of a guy who can contribute early in his career.

More on Jovantae Barnes

Jovantae Barnes (2) during the University of Oklahoma’s Spring football practice in Norman, Okla. on Thursday, March 24, 2022. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

He’s a great athlete. He’s a really good athlete. He’s strong, he’s powerful. But when you think about a young kid, you always wonder how mature he is and the mindset and, you know, can he handle playing as a freshman? And he’s put himself in a great situation since January to have that opportunity if he continues to work hard, continues to grasp the offense and just just stay physical. But like I said, he’s done a great job with our strength coaches in the weight room in the offseason program of getting stronger, getting faster. And when spring ball is over, he’s going to want more because he’s going to feel like he’s just now scratching surface. He’s finally understand the play calls and the concepts of things. But, um, you know, we’re excited to have him on the team. – Murray via SoonerSports.tv

On Marcus Major

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) runs the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

You don’t have a lot of tread on his tires. And he hadn’t had a lot of snaps, but he’s had a lot of practices and a lot of reps in that standpoint. But as far as physically getting beat up and worn down, I mean he’s young, he’s fresh. So for us, for him individually, that’s gonna go great until week 10, 11 of the season. Obviously, we have Eric, we have (Major) we have obviously Jovantae, Gavin, and our other guys with Todd and Tawee. For (Major), you know, he’s fresh, but he’s a mature player. He’s obviously been around for a while. So he knows how to take care of himself knows how to take care of his body, but knows how to get himself ready for Saturday. So looking forward to a big year for him. – Murray via SoonerSports.tv

Marcus Major’s career hasn’t gotten off to the best start. After sitting behind a logjam at running back in 2020, academic ineligibility put him off to a slow start in 2021. Now he’s back and doing everything the right way and has a chance to have a huge impact for the Oklahoma Sooners.

His aggressive style matched with his quick feet give the Sooners a player that can pound away inside and bounce it outside for big gains as well.

