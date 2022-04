There's now a plan to refloat a cargo ship that's been stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for days, the ship's operator said Friday.Salvor Donjon Smit has conducted underwater inspections of the 1,095-foot (334-meter) Ever Forward and a rescue team can put the refloating plan in motion, but first authorities must approve it, Evergreen said in a statement Friday.The plan involves releasing ballast to lighten the load, dredging the bay's muddy floor around the ship and making space between the propeller and rudder and the seabed, Evergreen said. The rescue team is mobilizing all available local tugboats to join the...

