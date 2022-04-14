ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening

By CAROLYN THOMPSON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen....

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Some States Closing Virus Testing Sites Despite Fears of New Surge

Some states will close mass coronavirus testing sites in the coming weeks, as many did before the recent omicron surge, despite concerns among some public health experts that the United States may be unprepared for a new wave of cases. The closures arrive only a few months after Americans were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeschooling#Ap#The Associated Press#Covid
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy