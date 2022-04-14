‘The people there really need God right now’: At a Roseto Christian school, students make Bibles for Ukrainian refugees

Eva Eberhardt folds a Bible cover. Students at the Faith Christian School in Roseto assembled Bibles this week to be shipped to Ukrainian refugees. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

Deliberate as department store clerks folding shirts, Kathy Kusiak’s students at Faith Christian School creased paper Bible covers precisely down the center, using wooden frames to make sure the edges lined up just so.

One cover after another, and another, and another. The task, which rotated through a number of classes besides Kusiak’s, began Tuesday and ended mid-morning Wednesday — 25,000 covers in all. But the work was hardly done. The covers had to be filled ― in this case, with Ukrainian versions of the Gospel of John and Paul’s Letter to the Romans.

That task fell to other students, who stuffed and stacked the books and passed them to yet another assembly line in the gym of the K-12 Roseto school, where older students bound them with table-mounted staplers. An affable man named Scott Sandy took it from there, slicing the rough edges off the books with a big trimmer, then sealing them in boxes, 330 per box.

Next stop, Poland. Hungary. Romania. All those harbors where people fleeing the war in Ukraine are finding refuge.

“I feel like it’s a good thing for the people of Ukraine to know God because then they can trust somebody,” said Ella O’Keefe, a fourth-grader from Stroudsburg whose take on the grinding tragedy made Kusiak tear up a little.

“They want to share God’s word,” Kusiak said. “The fourth grade is really aware of what’s happening, and they’re excited to do this. It’s not like I have to force them to come over here.”

Indeed, students across the grades were happy at their work, figuring Bibles with their ultimate message of Easter hope are as essential in their way as food, clothes and money.

“The people there really need God right now,” said Abigail Shipman, a fourth-grader from Wind Gap. “It’s sad. They’re losing their homes and probably have to leave some family behind.”

The goal of the Bible-making is serious. The task is fun.

“I did stuffing last year,” said Lucas Gonzalez, a seventh-grader at the stapling tabling who had an efficient rhythm going — inserting the book and punching in two staples. “This is more fun.”

Since 2008, Faith Christian has partnered with a Scripture publishing ministry in Ohio called Bearing Precious Seed, to assemble Bibles to deliver to some corner of the world. So far, 319,400 Roseto-made Bibles have found their way to Mexico, Sierra Leone, France, Croatia, Hungary, Ghana, Ivory Coast and other nations, all in native tongues.

Faith Christian’s principal, Leeann Long, said the Bibles tend to be passed along, which has a multiplying effect.

“One Bible might touch seven families,” she said.

Sandy, a missionary from an upstate New York Baptist church, helps churches and schools with the projects and gets the finished Bibles to Bearing Precious Seed, where they are shipped to their destinations.

In 2014, the Bibles went to Brazil for distribution at soccer’s World Cup.

“That was a neat one,” Sandy said. “They put extra pages in the back, 10 or 12 pages with Gospel tracks in a number of languages.”

Long said Faith Christian, which opened in 1980 in the former Columbus Public School, has 177 students, who come from 10 districts around the region and represent about 40 churches. All take part in the Bible assembly.

“I think it’s very good to give people Bibles because it brings them to the Lord,” said Faith Light, a fourth-grader from the Poconos. “Otherwise they might not have a chance.”

Chase Lowris, a fifth-grader from East Stroudsburg arranging the Bibles in stacks of five to prepare them for stapling, said he is eager for the refugees who don’t know the faith to learn it.

“I want them to know about God and Jesus, so they can be saved and go to heaven,” he said. “I believe Jesus is coming back. Basically, that’s it.”

Morning Call reporter Daniel Patrick Sheehan can be reached at 610-820-6598 or dsheehan@mcall.com