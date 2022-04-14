ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

A three-vehicle accident near downtown Spokane caused traffic delays (Spokane, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
Authorities reported a multi-vehicle wreck near downtown Spokane that led to traffic delays in the area.

As per the initial information, the three-vehicle accident took place on eastbound Interstate 90, close to the east end of the Latah Bridge. No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash at this time.

According to the responding officers, the right lane was shut down and motorists were asked to expect delays in the area. The events that have led up to the accident remain unknown. No additional information has been provided by the authorities.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

April 14, 2022

Source: KREM2

Nationwide Report

