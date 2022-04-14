2 people injured after a 5-vehicle pile-up on northbound I-405 (Kirkland, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, two people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on northbound I-405 in Kirkland.

As per the initial information, the five-vehicle pile-up took place just south of Northeast 160th Street. According to the emergency responders, one person possibly had a broken ankle, and another had to be freed from a car due to their injuries.

The incident led to the closure of four left lanes, including the high-occupancy vehicle lanes, but those lanes have been reopened. There were extended backups on the interstate, officials said. No other details are made available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Source: The Reflector