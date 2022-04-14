ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowlitz County, WA

53-year-old Edward J Norton killed after a tree falls on his vehicle in Cowlitz County (Woodland, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0f95EWAI00

On Wednesday, 53-year-old Edward J Norton, from Woodland, lost his life after a tree fell and hit his vehicle in Cowlitz County.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place on state Route 503 at milepost 50 just after 6:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that Norton was going northbound on SR-503 when a large tree from an adjacent hillside fell and hit his vehicle.

The 2011 Ford F250 Norton was driving was wrecked due to the impact. Edward J Norton suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. No other details are immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

April 14, 2022

Source: The Reflector

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cowlitz County, WA
City
Ford, WA
Cowlitz County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Woodland, WA
Cowlitz County, WA
Accidents
Woodland, WA
Accidents
Woodland, WA
Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wa
KING 5

Speeds reached nearly 100 mph in deadly I-5 crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 5 were closed Sunday morning after a deadly crash near Interstate 405 in Tukwila. Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that a serious crash occurred, blocking multiple northbound lanes of I-5 near I-405. The driver of a vehicle...
TUKWILA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lebanon-Express

Two dead following crash on Highway 20

Two people have died following a crash on U.S. 20 Santiam Highway near Sweet Home, according to a news release from Oregon State Police. At around 11:25 a.m. Friday, March 18, OSP troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 by milepost 32 in Linn County. According to OSP,...
SWEET HOME, OR
94.5 KATS

Police Say It’s on Yakima Streets and It’s a Killer!

The number today sits at 20. Last year at this time there were 24 overdose deaths in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says the numbers climb every month. He says last year Yakima County saw a record 98 overdoses with half connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Overdose deaths are...
YAKIMA, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy