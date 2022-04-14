53-year-old Edward J Norton killed after a tree falls on his vehicle in Cowlitz County (Woodland, WA)

On Wednesday, 53-year-old Edward J Norton, from Woodland, lost his life after a tree fell and hit his vehicle in Cowlitz County.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place on state Route 503 at milepost 50 just after 6:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that Norton was going northbound on SR-503 when a large tree from an adjacent hillside fell and hit his vehicle.

The 2011 Ford F250 Norton was driving was wrecked due to the impact. Edward J Norton suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. No other details are immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

April 14, 2022

Source: The Reflector