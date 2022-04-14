Apple’s ‘Roar’ is a feminist black mirror with Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae

Nicole Kidman in "Roar." Lachlan Moore

The new Apple TV+ series “Roar” is essentially a star-studded version of “Black Mirror” with a feminist bent.

The anthology series (premiering Friday, April 15) is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, and created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive’s (“GLOW”). Each standalone episode features a big name — Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo — in various tales that range in genres from magical realism to psychological horror. The end result is a mixed bag of vignettes that don’t always feel cogent, but are never boring.

The first episode, “The Woman Who Disappeared,” stars Rae as a woman who has written a hit memoir that’s become a book club staple. She’s flown to Hollywood to take meetings about the prospect of adapting it into a movie. As her story unfolds and shows her experience as a black woman in Hollywood talking to a group of white male execs, it takes on a sci-fi bent and becomes increasingly surreal.

Griffin Matthews and Issa Rae in “Roar.”

Issa Rae as a successful writer lost in Hollywood in “Roar.”

Nick Kroll as a Hollywood exec in Issa Rae’s episode of “Roar.”

Episodes are thankfully around 40 minutes or shorter, and tell concise stories without the extra padding that’s all-too-common among streaming shows. Since it’s an anthology, the quality of “Roar” varies between episodes. But, a common thread is that the stories start in engrossing ways, throwing whimsical and wacky material for the audience to mull over — but then flounder about on how to end, often trailing off with a whimper rather than a bang.

Kidman is also an executive producer; in her episode, “The Woman Who Ate Photographs,” she plays a woman who’s sending her son Todd (Kai Lewins) off to college, and is feeling like she’s reaching the end of being a mother. She’s also preparing to move her own ailing mother into her home. The episode starts off feeling like a domestic drama about a woman confronting both the past and the future while trying to be the anchor in her family, but then takes a turn towards the bizarre and the magical. Her mother is having memory problems, and after they flip through a photo album together, the act of “revisiting” memories gets transported to a more literal place.

Nicole Kidman is a woman caught between the past and the future in “Roar.”

Judy Davis as an ailing mom with memory problems and Nicole Kidman as her daughter in “Roar.”

Just like Rae’s episode, Kidman’s segment is compelling, but feels like an idea that hasn’t quite coalesced past the stage of being a neat concept. Many episodes feel like “Roar” is asking the audience, “What if this scenario happened?” without following through on much more than vaguely answering that question.

Still, the episodes draw you in quickly, and although many of them crescendo into what feels like the narrative equivalent of a shrug, most of them don’t end on nihilistic notes. It leaves you feeling better than the typical gut-punch endings common in other anthology shows including “Black Mirror.”

Betty Gilpin in another episode of “Roar.”

Jason Mantzoukas in another episode of “Roar.”

And, even though “Roar” has a lot on its mind, it doesn’t feel self-serious, the way you might expect from a show that purports to be addressing “What it means to be a woman today.” Episodes unspool with wry, almost playful tones. Some of them are also threaded through with a feeling of impending doom and dread, but even so, none of them feel like the show is lecturing its audience. And, even when the series feels like it’s not quite sure of what it wants to say, it’s never dull.

As uneven as “Roar” is, it’s thought-provoking — and it’s a treat to see these famous actresses who are clearly having fun getting weird.