ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Apple’s ‘Roar’ is a feminist black mirror with Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae

By Lauren Sarner
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLGwd_0f95DyeJ00
Nicole Kidman in "Roar." Lachlan Moore

The new Apple TV+ series “Roar” is essentially a star-studded version of “Black Mirror” with a feminist bent.

The anthology series (premiering Friday, April 15) is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, and created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive’s (“GLOW”). Each standalone episode features a big name — Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo — in various tales that range in genres from magical realism to psychological horror. The end result is a mixed bag of vignettes that don’t always feel cogent, but are never boring.

The first episode, “The Woman Who Disappeared,” stars Rae as a woman who has written a hit memoir that’s become a book club staple. She’s flown to Hollywood to take meetings about the prospect of adapting it into a movie. As her story unfolds and shows her experience as a black woman in Hollywood talking to a group of white male execs, it takes on a sci-fi bent and becomes increasingly surreal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43P1Kl_0f95DyeJ00
Griffin Matthews and Issa Rae in “Roar.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vid5_0f95DyeJ00
Issa Rae as a successful writer lost in Hollywood in “Roar.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfZye_0f95DyeJ00
Nick Kroll as a Hollywood exec in Issa Rae’s episode of “Roar.”

Episodes are thankfully around 40 minutes or shorter, and tell concise stories without the extra padding that’s all-too-common among streaming shows. Since it’s an anthology, the quality of “Roar” varies between episodes. But, a common thread is that the stories start in engrossing ways, throwing whimsical and wacky material for the audience to mull over — but then flounder about on how to end, often trailing off with a whimper rather than a bang.

Kidman is also an executive producer; in her episode, “The Woman Who Ate Photographs,” she plays a woman who’s sending her son Todd (Kai Lewins) off to college, and is feeling like she’s reaching the end of being a mother. She’s also preparing to move her own ailing mother into her home. The episode starts off feeling like a domestic drama about a woman confronting both the past and the future while trying to be the anchor in her family, but then takes a turn towards the bizarre and the magical. Her mother is having memory problems, and after they flip through a photo album together, the act of “revisiting” memories gets transported to a more literal place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQbn5_0f95DyeJ00
Nicole Kidman is a woman caught between the past and the future in “Roar.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Azmcw_0f95DyeJ00
Judy Davis as an ailing mom with memory problems and Nicole Kidman as her daughter in “Roar.”

Just like Rae’s episode, Kidman’s segment is compelling, but feels like an idea that hasn’t quite coalesced past the stage of being a neat concept. Many episodes feel like “Roar” is asking the audience, “What if this scenario happened?” without following through on much more than vaguely answering that question.

Still, the episodes draw you in quickly, and although many of them crescendo into what feels like the narrative equivalent of a shrug, most of them don’t end on nihilistic notes. It leaves you feeling better than the typical gut-punch endings common in other anthology shows including “Black Mirror.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Df50j_0f95DyeJ00
Betty Gilpin in another episode of “Roar.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhFui_0f95DyeJ00
Jason Mantzoukas in another episode of “Roar.”

And, even though “Roar” has a lot on its mind, it doesn’t feel self-serious, the way you might expect from a show that purports to be addressing “What it means to be a woman today.” Episodes unspool with wry, almost playful tones. Some of them are also threaded through with a feeling of impending doom and dread, but even so, none of them feel like the show is lecturing its audience. And, even when the series feels like it’s not quite sure of what it wants to say, it’s never dull.

As uneven as “Roar” is, it’s thought-provoking — and it’s a treat to see these famous actresses who are clearly having fun getting weird.

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

Keith Urban Says He and Nicole Kidman are Just “Trying To Figure Out How To Make It Work”

Over the next few weeks, Keith Urban will kick off his next run of shows for his Las Vegas residency, perform on the CMT Music Awards and launch his summer tour. But first, he plans to attend the 94th Academy Awards with his wife Nicole Kidman on Sunday. Kidman is nominated for best actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
ETOnline.com

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Go Full Hollywood Glam for 2022 Oscars

Nicole Kidman arrived at Sunday’s 94 annual Academy Awards ready to win! The actress, who is nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, stunned as she hit the carpet with husband Keith Urban. Kidman, 54, dazzled in a stunning Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Learn More About Nicole Kidman's 4 Children

With an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and six Golden Globe Awards to her name, Nicole Kidman is no stranger to winning big, but it's safe to say that her children are her most prized possessions. In 2018, when Kidman took home a Golden Globe Award for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in "Big Little Lies," she gave a moving speech about the power of women in light of the Time's Up movement to end sexual harassment and gender inequality. She also gave a sweet shout-out to her two daughters with husband Keith Urban, Sunday and Faith, joking that they can actually watch her since she won the first award of the night. "This means my daughters are still awake, so, Sunny and Faith, I love you," she said at the time. "I'm bringing this home to you, babies!"
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

2022 Oscars' Best Dressed Stars: Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and More

Hollywood's finest were ready for their close-ups when they descended onto the Dolby Theatre for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. All the nominees, presenters, hosts and performers brought their A-game as the Oscars ceremony is one of the first full-blown awards shows since the coronavirus pandemic hit over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Cecelia Ahern
Mashed

This Iconic Australian Dish Is One Of Nicole Kidman's Favorite Foods

Nicole Kidman isn't just dedicated to her acting career — she's also dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle. According to the "Big Little Lies" star, she follows an 80/20 diet to fuel and nourish her body without feeling too restricted. The concept is simple: She tries to eat "well" 80% of the time and allows herself to have less nutritious treats the other 20% of the time (via Women's Health). "I'm actually not that strict with my diet. I pretty much eat anything, but all in moderation," she explained to the Los Angeles Times back in 2014.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Mirror#Feminist
Distractify

Apple TV's Upcoming Surreal Women-Led Anthology Series 'Roar' Is Based on a Book of Short Stories

As always, can we get a round of applause for women? Despite all of the steps taken toward (eventually) achieving gender equality over the course of the last century, we ladies know that being a woman in modern society comes with a laundry list of hardships. No matter how privileged, how conventionally attractive, or how inherently smart a woman may be, nothing will excuse her from the adversities of our historically misogynistic society. Too cynical?
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WTOP

Kennedy Center hosts ‘HOORAE Takeover,’ featuring Issa Rae chat with KeKe Palmer

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend in the nation’s capital?. The Kennedy Center hosts the HOORAE Takeover by HOORAE and RAEDIO Events. “I started at RAEDIO three years ago and it has been nothing but rewarding and amazing,” Director of Brand Partnerships, Events & Artist Relations Mo Davis told WTOP. “Seeing the vision and the ethos of working together, building community, collaborating across and seeing creativity blossom in full, giving that to people and showing people how they can in turn do that.”
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Leno Shares “Most Disturbing” Part of Will Smith Oscars Slap Incident For Him: “It Was the Yelling of Obscenities”

Jay Leno has weighed in on the incident at last month’s Academy Awards, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who is known to have alopecia. The comedian and former Tonight Show host, 71, called Smith a “good guy,” while explaining the most troubling part of the whole ordeal for him.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit'SNL' Addresses Will Smith's 10-Year Oscars Ban: "Is That a Punishment?"Too...
CELEBRITIES
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Allegedly Racially Profiled During Live Interview With Jim Jones

Two good friends were just chopping it up on Livestream together but unfortunately, they were interrupted by alleged racial profiling. It's easy to find Jim Jones and Fabolous posted up together, whether they're making fun of one another's gym drips or sharing jokes on social media. Jones has taken over with his hilarious weather reports and he decided to add Fabolous to the mix with a live interview. Fab was in his car on the side of the road at the time and someone was paying attention.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy