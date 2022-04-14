ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Thandiwe Newton denies being fired from ‘Magic Mike’ over Channing Tatum fight

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhBkB_0f95Dxla00
Actress Thandiwe Newton has denied reports that she was fired from "Magic Mike's Last Dance" after getting in a heated spat with Channing Tatum over Will Smith's infamous "Hitch" slap. Click News and Media / BACKGRID

Actress Thandiwe Newton has denied reports that she was fired from “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after getting in a heated spat with Channing Tatum over Will Smith’s infamous “Hitch” slap.

“This report is completely inaccurate,” a spokesperson for the 48-year-old “Crash” star said in a statement. Meanwhile, a representative for Warner Bros. said that Newton, who left the London set after 11 days, had reportedly departed on her own volition “to deal with family matters.”

The bombshell went against a prior report by The Sun, which stated that the Emmy winner had been canned from the “Last Dance” following an “unimaginably vicious” tiff with Tatum, 41. The two had reportedly fallen out while discussing the viral incident last month, in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a bald crack about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOkZI_0f95Dxla00
Last pictures of Channing Tatum and Thandiwe Newton on the set of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” in London.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GkMx_0f95Dxla00
Channing Tatum announced the latest installment last year.

The argument allegedly culminated in Tatum, who is also a producer on the film, driving offset in his car, per The Sun.

“They fell out over the debacle at the Oscars,” a crewmember had claimed. “I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation.”

The purported eyewitness alleged that Tatum had said, “I am not working with her anymore,” adding that “being a producer, it’s his movie, so she’s off the movie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29crjV_0f95Dxla00
Salma Hayek is reportedly replacing Thandiwe Newton.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGb0D_0f95Dxla00
Channing Tatum in a scene from “Magic Mike XXL.”

The source had summed it up like this, “Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandiwe Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting and it’s all over.”

Director Steven Soderbergh tried to diffuse the situation, but to no avail, the source reportedly said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fq8zP_0f95Dxla00
“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is the third installment in the enormously successful franchise.

Newton has since been replaced by Salma Hayek, 55, who will have to reshoot all the scenes that had involved the original actress.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is the third installment in the enormously successful franchise, which began with “Magic Mike” in 2012. The latter flick was loosely based on Channing’s experience working as a stripper in Tampa, Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amy Schumer Says Chris Rock Maintained Composure After Oscars Slap 'Because He's a Comedian'

Amy Schumer was impressed at how her "good friend" Chris Rock kept his cool after being slapped in the face by Will Smith last month at the 2022 Academy Awards. "The reason why Chris Rock could stand there, and get hit in the face, and then stay up there with composure and give his friend [Questlove] an Oscar is because he's a comedian," she said Wednesday on The Howard Stern Show. (Questlove won Best Documentary Feature, which Rock, 57, was presenting at the time of the incident.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Distractify

Archie Eversole's Cause of Death: Details on the Late Rapper

Rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his 2002 hit single “We Ready,” has reportedly passed away. He was just 37 years old. Archie is also the artist behind “United We Conquer,” which serves as the current theme song for soccer club Atlanta United. His death was officially announced by Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, on April 13, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Channing Tatum
TIME

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Find Their Paradise in The Lost City

Now that so many of us watch new releases at home, we may have lost sight of one of the modest pleasures of moviegoing: the Big-Screen Trifle, a romance or comedy that would probably work just fine viewed on the small screen—or on an airplane—but is somehow more fun seen in a theater, with a group of people united in the joy of laughing at totally stupid stuff. That’s the kind of movie The Lost City is: breezy, silly, possibly quickly forgettable—but if you need to lose yourself for an hour or two, it could be just the thing.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
extratv

Viola Davis Is Hiding from Michelle Obama After Making ‘The First Lady’

Thursday night, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the cast of ‘The First Lady’ at the premiere, including Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer. In the show, Viola stars as Michelle Obama. As for what she drew her to the project, Viola said, “Showing strong women, Michelle Obama being one of them. We’re dedicated to elevated content… We’re dedicated to integrated elevated content. I want to do movies that feature women of color, I mean, we have ‘The Woman King’ coming up… We have an expansive imagination when it comes to our presence in a narrative, and this is a good chance to show that.”
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t ‘deserve’ Will, Tupac wasn’t ‘gangsta’: Kodak Black

Jada Pinkett Smith is smack-dab at the center of another messy Kodak moment. As a tsunami wave of controversy continues to plague the “Girl’s Trip” star and husband Will Smith, 53, in the wake of the latter’s career-threatening Oscars 2022 slap, rapper Kodak Black, 24, is weighing in on their marital mayhem with a both a reprimand and a proposal for Pinkett-Smith, 50.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Thandiwe Newton Reportedly Heading To Rehab Facility After Magic Mike 3 Exit, Split From Husband

Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike 3, described by the actor as “the Super Bowl of stripper movies,” is currently in production. However, the long-awaited, Tatum-led sequel recently experienced a casting shake-up after Thandiwe Newton dropped out of the proceedings. In Warner Bros.’ official statement, it was said that this is due to “family reasons,” while sources also initially claimed that her exit was due to a dust-up with Tatum. Now, it would seem that in the aftermath of that situation and her split from her husband, Newton is reportedly heading to rehab.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Brooch from Titanic with Jack and Rose-like love story up for auction

It’s a love story that lasted over a century. Titanic survivor Roberta Maioni was just 20 years old when she found romance with a young gentleman steward aboard the ill-fated voyage. The first-class passenger fell in love with an unnamed crew member, who gifted her a white brooch the...
MUSIC
The Independent

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Couple’s former marriage counselor says pair engaged in ‘mutual abuse’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former marriage counselor told a courtroom the couple engaged in what she saw as “mutual abuse”.Dr Laurel Anderson was called as a witness on Thursday (14 April) as part of the defamation trial opposing Depp and Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. She was asked about some of her past sessions with the pair.Asked whether Heard had ever reported any physical violence by Depp to her, Dr Anderson said yes. Asked whether she had seen photos, she said she had but doesn’t remember when. Asked whether “there was violence from Mr Depp toward Amber”, she said: “Yes,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy