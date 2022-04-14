ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Pets on the Plaza: Ace

By Sloane Haines
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we are meeting Ace, a two year old German Shepherd, who is looking for his perfect...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

PETS OF THE WEEK

PEANUT is a 4-year-old spayed female dog. This 30-pound Cattle Dog mix is looking for a forever home. Peanut's adoption number is 120303P. JENNY is a 1-year-old black spayed female domestic shorthair cat who needs a loving family. Jenny's adoption number is 021701Q.
PETS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pets in Need SoMD Dog of the Week: Ace

Ace is a tan and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 2 years old. He weighs about 40.3 lbs. He has not been neutered. QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO: Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS) 6707 Animal Shelter Road Hughesville, MD 20637 301-932-171 The post Pets in Need SoMD Dog of the Week: Ace appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Wawa To Celebrate 58th Anniversary With Free Coffee

Wawa is celebrating its 58th anniversary with free coffee on Thursday, April 14, officials said. On "Wawa Day," all chain stores will provide customers with free, any-size, hot coffee all day. On Thursday at 9 a.m., the company will hold a special event at its Boothwyn (Delaware County) location on...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Dive-thru Mobile Pantries in April

DOVER, Del.- With high gasoline and food prices, the Food Bank of Delaware this month will continue to host its monthly drive-thru mobile pantry that started in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one is scheduled for Monday, April 18, starting at 10 a.m. at...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgetown, DE
Pets & Animals
City
Georgetown, DE
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Delaware State
Delaware Pets & Animals
Georgetown, DE
Lifestyle
WMDT.com

$100k scratch off sold at Denton Goose Creek location

DENTON, Md. – One Marylander is $100,000 richer after buying a winning scratch off ticket in Denton. Maryland Lottery officials say the Big Cash Riches ticket was sold at the Goose Creek Store located at 10519 Greensboro Road. In all, 34 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were...
DENTON, MD
WMDT.com

Easter For Thousands event at Mountaire Plant donates 3,500 easter dinners

SELBYVILLE, De- Collecting, packing, and distributing an Easter dinner for families facing financial hardship. That was the goal of Mountaire’s Easter For Thousands event Wednesday morning in their Selbyville plant. Volunteers including students at the Indian River School district, Vietnam Veterans, and Mountaire workers helped to load up the...
SELBYVILLE, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Brandywine#Ace#German
WMDT.com

Residents recount escaping early morning Dewey Beach blaze

DEWEY BEACH, Del. – This Easter weekend in Dewey Beach was met with devastation an early morning fire engulfed and destroyed three homes. “It was a moment I step back and realize this is something I’ll probably remember for the rest of my life,” says resident Allison Diller.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Egg hunt returns to Orton Park for Easter Sunday

MADISON, Wis. — It was hunting season at Orton Park Sunday. Easter egg hunting season, that is. The event has been held by parents in the Marquette Neighborhood for over 40 years. Children searched, found and enjoyed Easter eggs, candy and other treats throughout the morning. “A lot of neighbors have lived here a long time,” Neighborhood Association member Marlisa...
MADISON, WI
WMDT.com

The Brightside: Free Seed Library

TALBOT CO., Md. – Whether you’re a professional in the garden or have never planted a seed in your life, some gardeners in Talbot County want to help you grow. They’re doing that by providing seeds to the community, all for free. “It’s just a place where...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Raas

LEWES, De.- According to Yelp, Raas in Lewes is one of the top 100 places to eat in the country. Of course, the Foodie Team had to check them out. Raas also has extensive vegan and gluten free menus available. They are located at 210 Savannah Road in Lewes. If you go, be sure to tell them you saw them on Foodie Friday.
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy