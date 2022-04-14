Pets on the Plaza: Ace

PEANUT is a 4-year-old spayed female dog. This 30-pound Cattle Dog mix is looking for a forever home. Peanut's adoption number is 120303P. JENNY is a 1-year-old black spayed female domestic shorthair cat who needs a loving family. Jenny's adoption number is 021701Q.
Ace is a tan and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 2 years old. He weighs about 40.3 lbs. He has not been neutered. QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO: Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS) 6707 Animal Shelter Road Hughesville, MD 20637 301-932-171
The post Pets in Need SoMD Dog of the Week: Ace appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Wawa is celebrating its 58th anniversary with free coffee on Thursday, April 14, officials said. On "Wawa Day," all chain stores will provide customers with free, any-size, hot coffee all day. On Thursday at 9 a.m., the company will hold a special event at its Boothwyn (Delaware County) location on...
DOVER, Del.- With high gasoline and food prices, the Food Bank of Delaware this month will continue to host its monthly drive-thru mobile pantry that started in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one is scheduled for Monday, April 18, starting at 10 a.m. at...
DENTON, Md. – One Marylander is $100,000 richer after buying a winning scratch off ticket in Denton. Maryland Lottery officials say the Big Cash Riches ticket was sold at the Goose Creek Store located at 10519 Greensboro Road. In all, 34 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were...
SALISBURY, Md. – All across the Eastern Shore, volunteers wearing green shirts were out and about helping the community with numerous projects on Palm Sunday. It was all a part of Oak Ridge Baptist’s church ‘PEACE 1 Day.’. Close to 700 volunteers were spread out across Wicomico,...
SELBYVILLE, De- Collecting, packing, and distributing an Easter dinner for families facing financial hardship. That was the goal of Mountaire’s Easter For Thousands event Wednesday morning in their Selbyville plant. Volunteers including students at the Indian River School district, Vietnam Veterans, and Mountaire workers helped to load up the...
DEWEY BEACH, Del. – This Easter weekend in Dewey Beach was met with devastation an early morning fire engulfed and destroyed three homes. “It was a moment I step back and realize this is something I’ll probably remember for the rest of my life,” says resident Allison Diller.
MADISON, Wis. — It was hunting season at Orton Park Sunday. Easter egg hunting season, that is. The event has been held by parents in the Marquette Neighborhood for over 40 years. Children searched, found and enjoyed Easter eggs, candy and other treats throughout the morning. “A lot of neighbors have lived here a long time,” Neighborhood Association member Marlisa...
TALBOT CO., Md. – Whether you’re a professional in the garden or have never planted a seed in your life, some gardeners in Talbot County want to help you grow. They’re doing that by providing seeds to the community, all for free. “It’s just a place where...
LEWES, De.- According to Yelp, Raas in Lewes is one of the top 100 places to eat in the country. Of course, the Foodie Team had to check them out. Raas also has extensive vegan and gluten free menus available. They are located at 210 Savannah Road in Lewes. If you go, be sure to tell them you saw them on Foodie Friday.
MILLSBORO, Md.- The Jewish Holiday of Passover begins Friday and some people on Delmarva are preparing for the holiday. Passover lasts for 8 days and honors the ancient Israelites escaping slavery in Egypt. Many Jewish families and friends often gather on the first and second nights of Passover to have a ceremonial meal known as a Seder.
Comments / 2