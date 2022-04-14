ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Derrick Johnson helping AISD schools with his foundation

hornfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd you can help too. Check out what the former Longhorn and Chiefs legend...

hornfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools preparing for August middle school transition

Johnson City Schools will officially transition to two 6-8 middle schools beginning Aug. 3, which is the first day of the 2022-23 school year. Currently, Johnson City students in fifth and sixth grades attend Indian Trail Intermediate School before moving to Liberty Bell Middle School for seventh and eighth grades.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy