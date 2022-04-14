Derrick Johnson helping AISD schools with his foundation

Johnson City Schools will officially transition to two 6-8 middle schools beginning Aug. 3, which is the first day of the 2022-23 school year. Currently, Johnson City students in fifth and sixth grades attend Indian Trail Intermediate School before moving to Liberty Bell Middle School for seventh and eighth grades.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on March 21, at 5:30 p.m., at the Amarillo ISD building at 7200 I-40 West. The meeting will be live-streamed in the player above.
The ongoing “to be or not to be” debate involving Critical Race Theory is one you’ve seen us cover many times in the past. Unfortunately, there still hasn’t been a common ground reached when it comes to how America’s past & current struggles with racism are taught in schools.
Comments / 0