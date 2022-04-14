ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Major Matisse Show Planned, Sean Connery Picasso Heads to Auction, and More: Morning Links for April 14, 2022

By The Editors of ARTnews
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzgwb_0f95C5ja00

Click here to read the full article.

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

COLLECTION MANAGEMENT. The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, said that it has received a gift from an anonymous local couple of 70 artworks by major American and European figures, including Pablo Picasso , Mary Cassatt , and Alberto Giacometti , the Associated Press reports. The Bruce’s director, Robert Wolterstorff , termed the donation “unprecedented in its scale and quality. The museum is currently undergoing a $60 million expansion that is set for a March 2023 completion. Meanwhile, the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio will sell three Impressionist pieces next month at Sotheby’s , with the aim of raising as much as $64 million for its acquisition fund, Katya Kazakina reports in Artnet News . The works are by Paul Cézanne , Pierre-Auguste Renoir , and Henri Matisse . The TMA holds other examples by each, and its director, Adam M. Levine , said that the new funds will double its acquisitions endowment and “allow us to diversify our collection, seeking beauty without bias.”

SPEAKING OF MATISSE, a triumvirate of august museums is collaborating on what sounds like a sure-fire blockbuster about the artist , the New York Times reports. “Matisse in the 1930s” will open at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in October with more than 100 works, and then travel to the other two institutions involved in the project, the Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris (next February) and the Musée Matisse Nice in France (that June). Among the works in the show will be Le Chant (1938), a sprawling painting commissioned for the Manhattan home of collector and politician Nelson Rockefeller .

The Digest

A 1969 Picasso painting from the estate of actor Sean Connery will be auctioned at Christie’s in Hong Kong on May 26 with an estimate equivalent to about $19 million. The Finding Forrester star began collecting in the 1980s, and “cared about painting a lot,” according to his son, Stephane Connery , who is an art adviser. [Financial Times]

The Court of Appeal in the United Kingdom has been asked to review the recent court decision acquitting four activists of criminal charges over the tearing down of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol. Attorney General Suella Braverman made the request “to clarify the law around protests,” she said. The process will not alter the verdicts in the case. [BBC News]

Journalist Judd Tully spoke with Jean-Michel Basquiat ’s sisters, Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux , about the exhibition that they have curated of their brother’s work at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Manhattan’s West Chelsea neighborhood. [ARTnews]

In London next month, Sotheby’s will present a show of portraits of British queens as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations marking Elizabeth II ’s 70 years on the throne. No fewer than 50 tiaras will also be on hand, joining Andy Warhol ’s depiction of Elizabeth II and the “Armada Portrait” of Elizabeth I , among other artworks. [The Guardian]

Painter Stanley Whitney got the profile treatment in advance of a show of his work that will open during the Venice Biennale next week. That exhibition is being presented by New York’s Albright-Knox Art Gallery (soon to become the Buffalo AKG Art Museum ), which will mount a 2024 Whitney retrospective.
[The Wall Street Journal]

Artist William Wegman shot an Hermès Bolide bag—retail price: $21,300—for a Vanity Fair column. Naturally, a Weimaraner holds the accessory in the picture. [Vanity Fair]

The Kicker

THE RELIABLY INVENTIVE AND IMPOSSIBLE-TO-CATEGORIZE artist Seth Price just opened a show of paintings at Sadie Coles HQ in London, and spoke with the Guardian about that age-old medium . “Painting is like a historically perfectly evolved art form,” he told the paper. “It’s like the way a cockroach or a shark is perfectly evolved. Of course, it does continue to evolve . . .” The quotation goes on from there, but it cannot be published in this family friendly newsletter. Want even more Price? In 2018, he published a lively diary about his media consumption in ARTnews . [The Guardian]

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Ancient Artifact Pulled From Christie’s Auction After Archaeologist Claims Suspect ‘Provenance’

Click here to read the full article. An artifact scheduled to be auctioned during an antiquities sale in New York at Christie’s next month has been withdrawn after an expert flagged two lots linked to dealers of of looted antiquities. Christos Tsirogiannis, an archaeologist and researcher at University of Aarhus in Denmark raised questions over the ownership records of a Greek vase and a Roman helmet, dating back to 450 B.C. and late 2nd-early 3rd century A.D., respectively. The vase has been withdrawn from the sale, while the copper helmet is expected to hit the auction block during Christie’s New York Classic...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Some of the World’s Biggest Galleries and Museums Rallied to Preserve 200,000 Acres of Rainforest in Peru

Click here to read the full article. Some of the art world’s biggest galleries and museums, including David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, and the Guggenheim in New York, have teamed up to preserve 200,000 acres of endangered rainforest in Peru. The sustainability collective Galleries Commit announced on Instagram Tuesday that the area, called the Chuyapi-Urusayhua Regional Conservation, is now permanently protected thanks to a matching funds program with more than 40 art institutions and individuals. Galleries Commit partnered with the artist-led non-profit initiative Art to Acres to save the lush landscape north of Machu Picchu. The conservation area is one of...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Entertainment
City
Bristol, CT
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Ethel Kennedy's daughters celebrate the matriarch's 94th birthday by sharing touching family photos and childhood images - while praising her 'grace, humor and spunk'

Kennedy matriarch Ethel's daughters marked her 94th birthday on Monday by sharing touching tributes to their mother on Instagram - while posting several intimate family photos and childhood images. Both Kerry and Rory Kennedy shared social media posts marking the occasion, while also praising their 'superwoman' mother's 'grace, humor and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Henri Matisse
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Pierre Auguste Renoir
Person
Paul Cézanne
Person
Alberto Giacometti
Person
Matisse
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Pablo Picasso
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#Art Museum#Art Collecting#Art Works#Art Gallery#The Bruce Museum#American#European#The Associated Press#The Toledo Museum Of Art#Impressionist#Sotheby#Artnet News#Tma#The New York Times
Parade

Who Are the Titanic Survivors and What Happened to Them After They Were Rescued?

If you were alive in the ’90s, then you remember all too well how monumental it was when Titanic—starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet—hit theaters in 1997. After making 2.2 billion at the box office, the movie adaptation of the real-life event long held the record for highest-grossing film of all time. But before it was a blockbuster hit that catapulted two actors into unbelievable fame, it was a senseless tragedy that claimed more than 1,504 lives.
FRANCE
E! News

Rihanna Showcases Playful Pink Maternity Look While Out in L.A.

Watch: Rihanna Shines BRIGHT at Fenty Beauty Event. The 34-year-old pregnant singer showcased yet another playful maternity style while out to dinner in Los Angeles Saturday, April 2. Rihanna sported a $2,290 spaghetti strap fuchsia mohair and recycled nylon Saint Laurent mini dress with a seafoam feather trim, paired with $606 mint green pointed The Attico pumps and a mint green, faux feather, pearl handle Dries Van Noten clutch, plus an emerald ring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
ARTnews

Disgraced Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Has Surrendered 39 Stolen Artifacts To Israel

Click here to read the full article. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has repatriated nearly 40 objects worth $5 million from a cache of looted artifacts once owned by billionaire collector Michael Steinhardt to Israel. The repatriation comes after Steinhardt “forfeited” 180 objects that were valued at $70 million last December, though not all of those objects have been recovered. He was subsequently banned from buying more artifacts—a rare embargo that is rarely placed on collectors of any kind. “These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,”...
ARTS
Hello Magazine

The Queen's home she's never lived in is so grand

The Queen's property portfolio of incredible royal residences is seriously impressive including the 775-room Buckingham Palace and her "paradise in the Highlands", Balmoral Castle. But do you know about the house she's never lived in herself?. Frogmore House has been a royal residence since 1792, but it is currently unoccupied....
U.K.
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

ARTnews

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy