Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Extends Deadline To Apply For Next Academy

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Highway Patrol is extending the deadline to apply for its...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

KXII.com

Two highway projects coming to southern Oklahoma soon

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two highway projects of varying size are set to begin in southern Oklahoma very soon. The first of these two projects be focused here at the Campbell bridge over I-35 which needs some serious maintenance following a car accident. “It was struck by a vehicle last...
ARDMORE, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Search Property In Logan County

New information is trickling in surrounding an elaborate search of a Logan County property where excavators were seen rolling in. Federal, state, and county investigators converged on the rural property near South Pine and Charter Oak Wednesday. While News 9 was told the search warrant is under seal, according to...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Luther And OKC Police Locate Missing Teenage Girl

The Luther Police Department announced Tuesday that they have located a missing teenage girl with the assistance of the Oklahoma City Police Department. The teen had been missing since around 8 a.m. Monday morning and was last seen at the Luther Library. The missing girl was found safely, according to...
LUTHER, OK
News On 6

Multiple Counties Conduct Search Warrant In Logan County

Multiple agencies were called out to a property near Simmon and Pine street in southern Logan County Wednesday morning for a search warrant. It's unknown what exactly they're looking for or why they were called out. Those agencies include: Logan County Sheriff's Office, OSBI, federal agencies, and Oklahoma County Sheriff.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Severe Storms Continue Overnight Throughout Green Country

--Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee, Muskogee, and Wagoner County in OK until 3:00am.--Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adair in OK until 3:15am.--Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Haskell, Le Flore, and Sequoyah County in OK until 3:15am.-- --Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OHP: Driver, Passenger Killed In Single-Vehicle Collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people died in a collision Saturday night. The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. along Interstate 35 in Noble County. Authorities said a Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling northbound on I-35 lost control and left the roadway to the right. The vehicle turned over approximately three times, OHP said.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

3 Children Found Safe After Amber Alert

Editor's Notes: The Amber Alert for three children near Creek County has been canceled, according to troopers. All three of the children are safe, troopers said. An Amber Alert has been issued for three children near Tulsa and Creek county, police said. The vehicle is a 2014 red Dodge Journey with the license tag LFA632, police said. The suspect is 39-year-old Librado Ramos. He is 5'11" and weighs around 170 lbs, according to police.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
News Break
Politics
News On 6

Fire Departments Experience Rising Cost Surrounding Wildfires

Volunteer fire departments in northwest Oklahoma have been working long hours of late due to wildfires. The longer hours are costing them thousands of dollars. Fire spreading throughout thousands of acres sent billowing smoke throughout Roger Mills County earlier this week. “It's been pretty bad the last couple of weeks,”...
ROGER MILLS COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Fire Crews Respond To SE OKC Gas Line Explosion, Grass Fire

Emergency crews responded to a gas line explosion in southeast Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon. The explosion happened near SE 149th St and Douglas. The explosion sparked a grass fire in the area. Two people were transported with injuries. One victim suffered burns to his hand, the other burns on his...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Officials Identify Man Found Dead In Garvin County Field

The OSBI has identified the man found dead in a field in Garvin County Sunday afternoon. 53-year-old Michael David Hall was identified based on evidence recovered from the scene. Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of an Oklahoma City-area man whose body was discovered in a grass field...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Trooper Says Missing 4-Year-Old Found Dead In McIntosh County

A four-year-old boy from McIntosh County who was missing for over 24 hours has been found dead, according to law enforcement on the scene. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper said all indications are that the boy, Zaiven, drowned. Law enforcement and search crews had been working around the clock since...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Confirms SW OKC Shooting As A Homicide

Oklahoma City police confirmed a deadly shooting as a homicide. The shooting happened near Southwest 47th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Friday afternoon. One victim was shot multiple times, authorities said. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they died of their injuries. This is a developing story. Stay...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Emergency Crews Responding To Rollover Accident In Moore

Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash near Southeast 30th and Sooner Road in Moore Thursday afternoon. Firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.
MOORE, OK

