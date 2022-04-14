Oklahoma Highway Patrol Extends Deadline To Apply For Next Academy

Editor's Notes: The Amber Alert for three children near Creek County has been canceled, according to troopers. All three of the children are safe, troopers said. An Amber Alert has been issued for three children near Tulsa and Creek county, police said. The vehicle is a 2014 red Dodge Journey with the license tag LFA632, police said. The suspect is 39-year-old Librado Ramos. He is 5'11" and weighs around 170 lbs, according to police.

CREEK COUNTY, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO