Oklahoma Highway Patrol Extends Deadline To Apply For Next Academy

Six high school-aged girls died in a crash with a semitruck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Highway patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart told CNN the fatal crash happened about 1:30 p.m. The girls were riding in a small passenger vehicle when it collided with a semitruck at an intersection in...
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two highway projects of varying size are set to begin in southern Oklahoma very soon. The first of these two projects be focused here at the Campbell bridge over I-35 which needs some serious maintenance following a car accident. “It was struck by a vehicle last...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol- Marietta Post is hosting a day for people looking to become a state trooper to be able to talk to state troopers face to face. The event will be held Tuesday March 22 at the Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center on Marietta college’s...
(Jamestown, ND) -- A man is set to face charges after leading the North Dakota Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement groups on a chase Monday evening in Stutsman County. Troopers say at approximately 7:21 pm they attempted to stop a motorist on I-94 near mile marker 265 for...
New information is trickling in surrounding an elaborate search of a Logan County property where excavators were seen rolling in. Federal, state, and county investigators converged on the rural property near South Pine and Charter Oak Wednesday. While News 9 was told the search warrant is under seal, according to...
The Luther Police Department announced Tuesday that they have located a missing teenage girl with the assistance of the Oklahoma City Police Department. The teen had been missing since around 8 a.m. Monday morning and was last seen at the Luther Library. The missing girl was found safely, according to...
Multiple agencies were called out to a property near Simmon and Pine street in southern Logan County Wednesday morning for a search warrant. It's unknown what exactly they're looking for or why they were called out. Those agencies include: Logan County Sheriff's Office, OSBI, federal agencies, and Oklahoma County Sheriff.
--Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee, Muskogee, and Wagoner County in OK until 3:00am.--Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adair in OK until 3:15am.--Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Haskell, Le Flore, and Sequoyah County in OK until 3:15am.-- --Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people died in a collision Saturday night. The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. along Interstate 35 in Noble County. Authorities said a Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling northbound on I-35 lost control and left the roadway to the right. The vehicle turned over approximately three times, OHP said.
Editor's Notes: The Amber Alert for three children near Creek County has been canceled, according to troopers. All three of the children are safe, troopers said. An Amber Alert has been issued for three children near Tulsa and Creek county, police said. The vehicle is a 2014 red Dodge Journey with the license tag LFA632, police said. The suspect is 39-year-old Librado Ramos. He is 5'11" and weighs around 170 lbs, according to police.
Volunteer fire departments in northwest Oklahoma have been working long hours of late due to wildfires. The longer hours are costing them thousands of dollars. Fire spreading throughout thousands of acres sent billowing smoke throughout Roger Mills County earlier this week. “It's been pretty bad the last couple of weeks,”...
Emergency crews responded to a gas line explosion in southeast Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon. The explosion happened near SE 149th St and Douglas. The explosion sparked a grass fire in the area. Two people were transported with injuries. One victim suffered burns to his hand, the other burns on his...
The OSBI has identified the man found dead in a field in Garvin County Sunday afternoon. 53-year-old Michael David Hall was identified based on evidence recovered from the scene. Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of an Oklahoma City-area man whose body was discovered in a grass field...
A four-year-old boy from McIntosh County who was missing for over 24 hours has been found dead, according to law enforcement on the scene. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper said all indications are that the boy, Zaiven, drowned. Law enforcement and search crews had been working around the clock since...
Oklahoma City police confirmed a deadly shooting as a homicide. The shooting happened near Southwest 47th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Friday afternoon. One victim was shot multiple times, authorities said. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they died of their injuries. This is a developing story. Stay...
Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash near Southeast 30th and Sooner Road in Moore Thursday afternoon. Firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of an Oklahoma City-area man whose body was discovered in a grass field Sunday. Deputies found the body off County Road 1620 near Highway 77, north of Wynnewood around 3 p.m. “It looked like he was wrapped in a blanket and just...
