Experts Urge Everyone To Prepare For Hurricane Season, No Matter Where You Live

Orangeburg County Code Enforcement teams up with state and local agencies to kick off the 2022 Clean Where You Live/Work Challenge and South Carolina’s Zero Tolerance for Litter Campaign. This challenge encourages volunteers to clean the areas of the county where they live and/or work. The Orangeburg County Code Enforcement and Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful, with the help of Palmetto Pride, will supply bags, gloves, vest, and grabbers for the citizens to do their spring cleanup. After the cleanup is completed, Orangeburg County Code Enforcement will come and collect the filled bags for proper disposal. The Zero Tolerance for Litter Campaign is partnered with both SC Litter Control Association and PalmettoPride and is designed to encourage all law enforcement agencies to target littering, uncovered loads and illegal dumping. The campaign also educates and reinforces to the public that littering is a crime with costly penalties.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 21 DAYS AGO