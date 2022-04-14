ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CHP shooting closes SB-405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERMAN OAKS - A possible shooting involving California Highway Patrol has shut down southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Skirball Center Drive Thursday morning. According to officials, CHP got into some type of altercation with the driver...

www.foxla.com

