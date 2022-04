Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I hope you have exciting Easter, Passover, and Ramadan plans this weekend. A few weeks ago, the Chase IHG Rewards Premier Credit Card and Chase IHG Rewards Premier Business Credit Card started offering cardholders $50 United Airlines TravelBank Credit each calendar year. The TravelBank Credit is split into two $25 credits that appear in your United Airlines account twice a year. I recently booked a United Airlines flight and was excited to use one of the $25 credits to save a few bucks, but it didn’t quite work out for me. Long story short, you need to register for the benefit first and then wait up to 2 weeks for the first $25 credit to post to your United Airlines account. Don’t make the same mistake as me and wait until you are ready to book your next United Airlines flight to sign up for the credit.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO