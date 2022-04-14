Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in Dallas

A man has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Buckner Terrace overnight.

Reports say that just past midnight, the rider crashed into a car near the intersection of Saint Francis and South Buckner Blvd in east Dallas.

The damage to the motorcycle was extensive and the rider did not survive. The name of the deceased has not been released. The car was heavily damaged on the front left quarter-panel. It's not clear if the driver was hurt.

Investigators have not said who was at fault. The speed limit along that stretch of Buckner is 45 mph but police have not determined how fast the car and the motorcycle were going.

